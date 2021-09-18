High school football: Rushford-Peterson goes to 3-0

The Rushford-Peterson High School football team moved to 3-0 on the season Friday night with a 42-14 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Trojans (3-0, 2-0) sprung to life with four touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 29-0 lead into halftime.

Kenyon-Wanamingo scored a touchdown in both the third and the fourth quarter, but two more touchdowns by Rushford-Peterson in the fourth sealed the 28-point win.

Quarterback Malachi Bunke accounted for all six of the Trojans' touchdowns, passing for four and rushing for two. Bunke went 15-of-33 through the air for four touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing four times for 17 yards and two scores.

Grady Hengel led the team in rushing with 39 yards on five carries, also hauling in five receptions for 72 yards. Alex Ronnenberg led the team in receiving with 77 yards and three touchdowns.

Lewiston-Altura 35, La Crescent-Hokah 0

LA CRESCENT — The Cardinals (2-1, 1-1) scored all of their points in the first three quarters, and Nicholas Brand rushed for a team-high 72 yards and scored two touchdowns.

