{{featured_button_text}}
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault

Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) and Dayne Gamoke (3) fly high into the air to celebrate a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks offense and defense flew high all game long as they won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.

 Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News

The Winona Senior High football team beat Faribault 62-0 on Saturday evening in its Section 1AAAA semifinal matchup.

The unbeaten Winhawks (9-0) advance to play Kasson-Mantorville (6-3) on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Rochester Mayo for the section championship.

Winona defeated Kasson-Mantorville 34-24 during the regular season.

Section 1AA

Chatfield 20, Lewiston-Altura 0

LEWISTON – The second-seeded Cardinals had their season come to an end with a shutout loss to the third-seeded Gophers.

Chatfield scored all of its points in the second half, putting together two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to advance to a regional final against Caledonia in Kasson on Friday.

Sam Backer scored all three touchdowns for Chatfield, getting a 56-yard run in the third quarter and two TD catches in the fourth.

Cole Mundt carried 20 times for 91 yards to lead Lewiston-Altura’s offense. Quarterback Brandon Schilling completed 5 of 9 passes for 72 yards.

Caledonia 57, St. Charles 6

CALEDONIA – Noah Disbrow carried 19 times for 85 yards, and Jeff Thoreson added 10 carries for 73 yards, but the Saints (6-4) were overwhelmed by the three-time defending state champions.

Brady Koeppel scored from the 5 in the fourth quarter to spoil the Caledonia shutout.

Section 1 9-Man

Houston 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 18

HOUSTON – The fifth-seeded Hurricanes (7-3) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and two in the fourth to dominate the top seed and advance to a section final against second-seeded Grand Meadow (9-1) in Austin on Friday.

Ben Walters carried 12 times for 221 yards, and Wyatt Walters 24 of 91 yards and four touchdowns as Houston secured a rematch with the Superlarks, who beat it 43-6 the final week of the regular season. Houston has won four of its last five games.

Sign up for our sports newsletter!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0