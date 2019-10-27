The Winona Senior High football team beat Faribault 62-0 on Saturday evening in its Section 1AAAA semifinal matchup.
The unbeaten Winhawks (9-0) advance to play Kasson-Mantorville (6-3) on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at Rochester Mayo for the section championship.
Winona defeated Kasson-Mantorville 34-24 during the regular season.
Section 1AA Chatfield 20, Lewiston-Altura 0
LEWISTON – The second-seeded Cardinals had their season come to an end with a shutout loss to the third-seeded Gophers.
Chatfield scored all of its points in the second half, putting together two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to advance to a regional final against Caledonia in Kasson on Friday.
Sam Backer scored all three touchdowns for Chatfield, getting a 56-yard run in the third quarter and two TD catches in the fourth.
Cole Mundt carried 20 times for 91 yards to lead Lewiston-Altura’s offense. Quarterback Brandon Schilling completed 5 of 9 passes for 72 yards.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Caledonia 57, St. Charles 6
CALEDONIA – Noah Disbrow carried 19 times for 85 yards, and Jeff Thoreson added 10 carries for 73 yards, but the Saints (6-4) were overwhelmed by the three-time defending state champions.
Brady Koeppel scored from the 5 in the fourth quarter to spoil the Caledonia shutout.
Section 1 9-Man Houston 44, LeRoy-Ostrander 18
HOUSTON – The fifth-seeded Hurricanes (7-3) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and two in the fourth to dominate the top seed and advance to a section final against second-seeded Grand Meadow (9-1) in Austin on Friday.
Ben Walters carried 12 times for 221 yards, and Wyatt Walters 24 of 91 yards and four touchdowns as Houston secured a rematch with the Superlarks, who beat it 43-6 the final week of the regular season. Houston has won four of its last five games.
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) and Dayne Gamoke (3) fly high into the air to celebrate a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks offense and defense flew high all game long as they won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Sean Mohan makes a nice catch at the back of the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
The Winona High Winhawks football team moves ahead as they win their opening round playoff game against Faribault by a score of 62-0 and will next play the winner of the Byron vs Kasson-Mantorville game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy drags a Faribault defender behind him as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High head coach John Cassellius walks the sideline during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Dominic Davis runs the ball hard during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trenton Langowski looks to the sideline during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won their opening round playoff game by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trenton Langowski pulls a Faribault defender across the goal line for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High coach Nate Pollock works the sideline during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne runs with the ball during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona High Winhawks football team wins their opening round playoff game against Faribault by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) finds a opening to run through during Saturday's playoff game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
The Winona High Winhawks football team shows some nice downfield blocking during their opening round playoff game against Faribault.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Playoff Football vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Thomas Modjeski has a nice catch and run during Saturday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won by a score of 62-0.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
The Winona Senior High Winhawk football team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday night with a 33-8 win over Byron. The Winhawks finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record and will begin playoff football next Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Cal Brinkman (64) and Ricardo Castanon (33) frantically chase down a Byron ball carrier during Wednesday's game at Paul Giel Field. Winona won the game by a score of 33-8 and will begin playoff football next week.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
The Winona Senior High Winhawk football team wrapped up the regular season Wednesday night with a 33-8 win over Byron. The Winhawks finish the regular season with a perfect 8-0 record and will begin playoff football next week.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Plenty of action in the trenches during Wednesday's game between Winona Senior High and Byron. The Winhawks won the game by a score of 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlyncza makes a nice tackle during Wednesday nights game against Byron at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won the game by a score of 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's defense chases down a Byron ball carrier during Wednesday's game at Paul Giel Field in Winona, Minnesota. Winona won the game 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlynczak (5) runs with the football while dragging a Byron defender with him.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius talks to his Winhawk team following Wednesday's game against Byron at Paul Giel Field. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy and the Winona Winhawks are warming up for playoff football which will begin next week for area teams in Minnesota.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius talks to his Winhawk team following Wednesday's game against Byron at Paul Giel Field. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8 and will play their first playoff game next Saturday.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne (18) runs around the edge for a touchdown during Wednesday's game against Byron. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8 at Paul Giel Field Wednesday night.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's Jack Rutkowski (7) dives to make a tackle on a Byron ball carrier during Wednesday nights game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius teaches as he talks to his Winhawk team following Wednesday's game against Byron at Paul Giel Field.
Winona Senior High School Football vs Byron
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink takes a hard hit from two Byron defenders during Wednesday's game. Winona completed its regular season with a perfect 8-0 record by defeating Byron 33-8 at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Spencer Wright (8) reaches up for a pass during Friday night's game against Northfield/Arcadia at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's running back Colton Beier (2) receives a very nice block from his offensive lineman during Friday's game against Northfield/Arcadia at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) throws a pass while being chased by the Northfield defense during Friday night's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won 31-7 to stay unbeaten.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's defense plays well against Northfield/Arcadia Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) fights his way toward the goal line against two Northfield/Arcadia defenders during Friday night's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
The Winona Senior High School football team enters Paul Giel Field to begin the second half of Friday's game against Northfield/Arcadia.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jacob Heftman (9) receives instructions from his coaches on the sideline during Friday's Northfield/Arcadia football game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's head coach John Cassellius watches as the Winhawks take on Northfield/Arcadia Friday night at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Northfield
Winona Senior High's Jackson Nibbelink (16) warms up his throwing arm on the sideline during Friday night's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's homecoming football game provided plenty of action Friday night as the Winhawks defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) surveys the Kasson-Mantorville defense during Friday nights game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High football team departs Paul Giel Field following Friday nights homecoming game as the Winhawks defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) runs for one of his three first half touchdowns against Kasson-Mantorville Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Students show their team spirit during Friday's Winona's Homecoming parade festivities which took place prior to Friday nights Winona Senior High Winhawks Football game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's offensive line prepares to take on Kasson-Mantorville's defense Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
The Winona girls soccer team participates in Friday's Winona's Homecoming parade festivities, which took place prior to Friday night's Winona Senior High football game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's Dayne Gamoke (3) makes a cutback move against a Kasson-Mantorville player Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High fans and pep band display team spirit during homecoming festivities which took place Friday night as the Winhawks defeated Kasson-Mantorville by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) sees nothing but daylight ahead of him as he runs for one of his three first half touchdowns against Kasson-Mantorville Friday night at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks won Friday's matchup by a score of 34-24.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Ashlyn Full shows her team spirit during Friday's Winona's Homecoming parade festivities which took place prior to Friday nights Winona Senior High Winhawks Football game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football Homecoming vs Kasson-Mantorville
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne (18) chases down Kasson-Mantorville's Easton Knoll (5) during Friday night's game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS Football Vs Faribault
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs through a tackle attempt by Faribault's Bryce Nolen (10) as teammate Sam Kanne (18) provides an excellent lead block during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. On this evening, Pomeroy set a new team record for career rushing yards for the Winona Winhawks.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy runs over, around, and through Faribault's defense during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. Pomeroy set a new record for career rushing yards this evening for the Winona Winhawks as he surpassed the earlier mark of 2,184 yards set by Paul Klinger in 1988.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (11) kicks an extra point as Jackson Nibbelink (16) holds the ball for the kick attempt during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs loose during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. Pomeroy set a new team record for career rushing yards by surpassing the previous mark of 2,184 yards which was set by Winona Winhawk Paul Klinger in 1988.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's football players make their grand entrance to Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs through an arm tackle attempt by a Faribault defender and falls into the end zone for one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's football players led by Dayne Gamoke on this play show great pursuit defense as they tackle Faribault's Dylan Lippert (42) during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's football coaches and staff make their entrance prior to Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Dayne Gamoke looks to the sideline for instructions during Friday's game against Faribault at Paul Giel Field. The Winhawks beat Faribault by a score of 38-6.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Sam Kanne (18) runs over Faribault's Nick Flom (17) as he works his way toward the end zone during Friday's game at Paul Giel Field.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
WSHS FB vs Faribault
Winona Senior High's Trevor Pomeroy (22) runs through a tackle attempt by Faribault's Bryce Nolen (10) during Friday's game held at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Trevor Pomeroy became the all-time career rushing leader in Winhawk history during this evening's game.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink scores a touchdown against Albert Lea during Friday nights game in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's Thomas Modjeski (15) catches a deep pass during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
A Winona Senior High football player holds on to make a tackle against Albert Lea during Friday's season opener at the Rochester Regional Sports Center.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's Austin Mlynczak (5) receives congratulations from teammate Jack Thompson (66) and others after scoring a touchdown during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink discusses a game plan with coach Garrett Johnson during halftime of Friday nights game in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks football team breaks a huddle to begin the second half at Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's quarterback Jackson Nibbelink (16) runs away from Albert Lea defenders including a diving Trevor Ball (66) during Friday nights game in Rochester, MN.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks Thomas Modjeski (15) indicates that a loose ball was recovered by Winona during Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's running back Dominic Davis runs hard during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's running back Trevor Pomeroy (22) eyes up Albert Lea's Cody Yokiel (7) during Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
A large group of Winona Senior High Winhawks football fans gather in Rochester for Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High's running back Dominic Davis breaks a tackle during Friday nights game against Albert Lea at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks defense led by Ben Rustad (25) surround an Albert Lea ball carrier to tackle him during Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks coach Nate Pollock talks to his team during during a timeout at Friday nights game held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawks football team plays at the Rochester Regional Sports Center for their season opener as Winona beat Albert Lea by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Winona Senior High School Football vs Albert Lea
Winona Senior High Winhawk's head coach John Cassellius walks the sideline studying his play sheet during Friday nights game against Albert Lea held at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. Winona won the game by a score of 33-7.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
Sign up for our sports newsletter!
Receive a daily email with all of the latest in local sports!