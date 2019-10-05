RUSHFORD, Minn. — After a tough loss last weekend to Lewiston-Altura, the Rushford-Peterson High School football team bounced back in a big way by defeating Wabasha-Kellogg 46-14 on Friday night.
The Trojans (4-2, 2-1) scored a touchdown on their first seven possessions of the game.
Quarterback Malachi Bunke was 9-for-10 for 145 yards and four touchdowns. He had a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Lind, a nine-yard touchdown to Vincent Mason, a 46-yard touchdown to Triton Meldahl, before finding Mason again for a 22-yard score to wrap up his night.
It was also a great night for Meldahl, who in addition to his receiving touchdown also had three touchdowns with his legs. In all, Meldahl ran for 192 yards on just 11 carries. Three of which went for touchdowns and six went for 20 or more yards including three over 40. He had a long of 59 which came on a touchdown run for the first points of the game.
Wabasha-Kellogg’s first three drives of the game netted negative 26 yards.
ST. CHARLES 40,
ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA 19
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Friday night was the Noah Disbrow show for St. Charles.
The Sophomore running back needed just 15 carries to record 267 yards and three touchdowns. He had seven carries that went over 20 yards including three carries over 40.
He got the night started with a bang when he opened up the scoring on a 71-yard touchdown run. He added a one-yard score late in the first quarter before adding a 37-yard TD early in the fourth quarter.
As a team, the Saints (4-2, 3-1) tallied 384 rushing yards on 37 attempts.
G-E-T 36, Wautoma 0
You have free articles remaining.
GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks scored 28 points in the first half to close enter halftime ahead 28-0 against Wautoma (3-4, 3-2).
Luke Vance turned in a 76-yard punt return with just over three minutes left in the first half to record the first score of the game. G-E-T scored its second touchdown of the game two minutes later thanks to a 27-yard touchdown run from Davis Wenthe. Vance got to the end zone again with a 10-yard run in the second quarter.
Bryce Burns led the Red Hawks (6-1, 5-0) with 119 rushing yards on 21 carries, and Vance finished with 85 yards on 11 carries. G-E-T finished things with 274 offensive yards compared to Wautoma’s 200.
Caledonia 46, Dover-Eyota 15
EYOTA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School football team didn’t waste any time getting started against Dover-Eyota with five first-half touchdowns on Friday.
The top-ranked Warriors (6-0, 4-0) eventually turned those touchdowns into a 46-15 victory that extended their winning streak to 60 games, the longest current streak in the nation.
Senior quarterback Noah King got the momentum going with a 33-yard scoring run in the first quarter. He then connected with Eli King shortly after for a 29-yard touchdown pass before scoring another touchdown — a 2-yard rushing TD — to close out the first quarter. Noah King scored the team’s next three touchdowns with runs of 7, 45 and 13 yards. Isaiah Reinhart and Brady Williams had Caledonia’s final two touchdowns with a 5- and 57-yard runs, respectively.
Noah King led the team with 118 rushing yards on nine carries while completing 6 of 11 passes for 84 yards with one interception. Eli King caught five passes for a total of 74 yards and one touchdown.
The Warriors finalized the game with 352 rushing yards and held Dover-Eyota to 226.
LEWISTON-ALTURA 2, COTTER 0
Cotter forfeited due to not enough healthy players according to coach Seth Haun.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.