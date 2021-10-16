High school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson scores most points of season

The Rushford-Peterson offense was firing on all cylinders on Friday.

The Trojans (7-0, 6-0) scored a season-high 67 points in a 67-7 road win against Hayfield (2-5, 2-4).

Prior to the 67-point outburst, the team’s best mark was 66 points in a Week 5 win over Cotter.

R-P scored evenly throughout the game with 20 points in the first quarter, 14 in the second, 19 in the third and 14 in the fourth.

Hayfield’s only score came late in the third quarter as quarterback Ethan Pack hit Aiden Manggaard for a 31-yard passing touchdown.

Senior quarterback Malachi Bunke had a strong game for the Trojans, going 7-for-12 for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

Haydn Kahoun was the team’s leading rusher with 64 yards on nine carries. Alex Ronnenberg led the team’s receivers with two catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Rushford-Peterson’s defense got in on the scoring action, with Dalton Hoel returning two interceptions for touchdowns and Titian Tekautz returning a fumble for a touchdown.

The Trojans also had a special teams score as Ronnenberg returned a kickoff 75 yards for a score.

Bethlehem Academy 50, Cotter 14

The Ramblers (2-5, 1-5) lost a road game to one of the Mid Southeast Blue’s toughest contenders, falling 50-14 against Bethlehem Academy (6-1, 5-1).

Cotter’s senior quarterback Tate Gilbertson went 10-for-32 for 212 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the defeat.

Senior Abraham Kamara was the team’s top receiver, catching three balls for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

Ethan Hesch had a strong game defensively with 15.5 tackles and two sacks.

St. Charles 40, Lewiston-Altura 27

The Cardinals (3-4, 1-4) lost a double-digit game against the Saints (3-4, 3-3) with a 40-27 final score.

Aquinas 55, G-E-T 8

Aquinas (9-0, 7-0) finished off an undefeated season and won the Coulee conference for the program’s first outright conference title since 1989 as they defeated G-E-T (1-8, 1-6) by a 55-8 margin.

Blair-Taylor 46, C-FC 8

The Wildcats (4-5, 3-4) outscored the Pirates (2-7, 2-5) by a 46-8 margin to clinch a playoff spot in the season’s final week.

C-FC’s only touchdown came in the second quarter when senior quarterback Austin Becker tossed a 44-yard score to senior Aidan Schmidtknecht, then Becker threw a two-point conversion to senior Wyatt Seibel for a 32-8 score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0