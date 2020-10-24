High school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson nabs first victory behind big 2nd quarter

RUSHFORD — Thanks to a 27-point second quarter that saw them return two interceptions for touchdowns, the Rushford-Peterson High School football team grabbed its first win of the season with a 33-20 victory over Fillmore Central on Saturday afternoon.
After the first quarter, the Trojans found themselves trailing 13-0 before rattling off 27 unanswered points thanks to a pair of pick-sixes from Luke O’Hare and Alex Ronnenberg. As a defense, the Trojans forced four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — to go along with four sacks.
Quarterback Malachi Bunke was solid, completing 15 of 19 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown — a six-yard pass to Justin Ruberg. He also rushed 12 times for 45 yards and a score.
After Fillmore Central cut the score to 27-20 with a touchdown in third quarter, Hayden Kahoun gave the Trojans breathing room with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the beginning of the fourth. Kahoun finished with 87 yards rushing on 21 carries.
The Trojans will look to make it two in a row when they travel to play Goodhue on Friday.
Friday’s games
Blooming Prairie 53, Rushford-Peterson 29
LEWISTON — The Cardinals started strong against the defending MSHSL Class A state champions, but in the end Blooming Prairie was just too much.
The Awesome Blossoms used a 28-point second quarter to extend their win streak to 16 games with a 53-29 victory Friday night at Lewiston-Altura High School.
Caleb Mueller gave the Cardinals (1-2) a 7-6 lead when he connected with Carter Jonsgaard for a 69-yard touchdown with 4:32 left in the first quarter.
But from there it was all Blooming Prairie (3-0), as they scored 41 unanswered points to take a 47-7 lead.
The Cardinals were able to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a Sam Bronk 29-yard touchdown reception, a Nicholas Brand 28-yard rushing touchdown and a Kaige Koetter three-yard run.
The Cardinals will look to bounce back against Fillmore Central Friday
Cotter 12, St. James 0
ST. JAMES — The Ramblers snapped a 16-game losing streak and improved to 1-1 on the season.
They are scheduled to host Rushford-Peterson on Nov. 5.
9-Man
Houston 34,
Kingsland 28
HOUSTON — The Hurricanes were able to overcome a 22-12 halftime deficit thanks to a potent rushing attack that saw them gain 378 yards on 49 carries.
Issac Heyer scored on touchdown runs of 5- and 42-yards and finished with 179 yards on 23 carries. Teammate Caiden Olson gave Houston a 26-22 lead with a 57-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter before Heyer provided the insurance with his 42-yard scamper. Logan Rodriguez scored Houston’s first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run and added 69 yards rushing on 15 carries.
