High school football roundup: Rushford-Peterson nabs first victory behind big 2nd quarter

RUSHFORD — Thanks to a 27-point second quarter that saw them return two interceptions for touchdowns, the Rushford-Peterson High School football team grabbed its first win of the season with a 33-20 victory over Fillmore Central on Saturday afternoon.

After the first quarter, the Trojans found themselves trailing 13-0 before rattling off 27 unanswered points thanks to a pair of pick-sixes from Luke O’Hare and Alex Ronnenberg. As a defense, the Trojans forced four turnovers — two interceptions and two fumbles — to go along with four sacks.

Quarterback Malachi Bunke was solid, completing 15 of 19 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown — a six-yard pass to Justin Ruberg. He also rushed 12 times for 45 yards and a score.

After Fillmore Central cut the score to 27-20 with a touchdown in third quarter, Hayden Kahoun gave the Trojans breathing room with a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the beginning of the fourth. Kahoun finished with 87 yards rushing on 21 carries.

The Trojans will look to make it two in a row when they travel to play Goodhue on Friday.

