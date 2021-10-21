High school football roundup: Lewiston-Altura loses shortened game against Chatfield

The Lewiston-Altura football team’s regular season came to an abrupt end on Wednesday when a malfunction in the stadium lights in Lewiston led to the cancellation of the game at halftime, with Chatfield (7-1, 6-0) winning a shortened 30-14 game over the Cardinals (3-5, 1-5).

Chatfield got on the board twice in the first quarter to take a 13-0 lead, though L-A was able to narrow the deficit down to one score early in the second quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run by senior Collin Bonow for a 13-7 score at 9-minutes, 42-seconds.

The Gophers got back up by two scores with an 8-yard rush by Jackson Schild for a 22-7 margin, but L-A fought back with another touchdown by Bonow, this time a 56-yard score.

Chatfield scored one final time at 2:34, with a 39-yard Sam Backer pass to Cole Johnson, to put the Gophers ahead 30-14 for good.

Bonow and Backer both put up a full game’s worth of stats in just one half.

Bonow rushed 13 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cardinals.

Backer went 6-for-9 through the air for 111 yards and two scores, adding 169 yards rushing on 14 carries with one more score.

Fillmore Central 47, Cotter 6

The Falcons (7-1, 6-1) led by 31 at halftime before taking the foot off the gas in their road win over Cotter (2-6, 1-6).

Running back Bryce Corson did most of the damage for Fillmore Central, rushing 10 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns.

Cotter backup quarterback Jack Spiten led the Ramblers’ only scoring drive in the fourth quarter, throwing a 22-yard touchdown to receiver Desmond Matthews Jr.

Rochester Century 22, Winona 20

The Winhawks (3-5) led 7-0 at halftime, but Century (3-5) outscored Winona 22-13 in the second half to defend their home turf.

