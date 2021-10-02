High school football roundup: G-E-T loses after hanging tough early

G-E-T’s football team started well, but Westby controlled most of the game as the Norsemen ran away with a 52-7 win.

Westby (4-3, 3-2) got on the board twice early, taking a 14-0 lead, but G-E-T (1-6, 1-4) responded with a 9-yard touchdown rush by senior quarterback Justice Vaaler to cut the deficit to 14-7.

One more touchdown by Westby led to a 21-7 score at the end of the first quarter. From there, the Norsemen had control the rest of the way.

Westby scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter for a 34-7 halftime lead, then scored three more times in the third quarter to take a 52-7 lead that would hold through a scoreless fourth.

Vaaler went 16-for-30 through the air for 130 yards and an interception, also rushing 14 times for 30 yards and a touchdown to lead the Red Hawks on the ground.

Winona 60, Albert Lea 21

Winona trounced Albert Lea at Paul Geil Field, with the Winhawks (3-2, 3-2) outsourcing the Tigers (0-5, 0-5) by a 60-21 score.

Whitehall 25, Cochrane-Fountain City 8

The Pirates (2-5, 2-3) dropped a Dairyland Conference matchup 25-8 against Whitehall (3-3, 2-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0