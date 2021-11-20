High school football: R-P's semifinal run offers look at program's past, and maybe, future

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Rushford-Peterson football team’s season came to a close in a 28-8 state semifinal loss to Minneota on Saturday, it was a bitter end to a season that was a return to form for a storied program.

For the first time since 2016, the Trojans made the state tournament, picking up a quarterfinal win to get to 12-0 before being outmatched against a fellow unbeaten Vikings squad.

If there is anyone that was surprised by the success R-P has had this season, it certainly was not senior quarterback Malachi Bunke.

“Back in August when we started practice, I knew it was going to be special because this group of senior boys is very special,” Bunke said.

In fact, for that group of seniors, this fall’s triumphs were something they predicted much earlier than just last summer.

“Ever since we’ve been little kids we knew we were tight, us 11 seniors. Going from little kid football all the way up to here, we knew this year was coming,” senior defensive lineman Carson Thompson said.

From outside the program, this fall’s resurgence seemed a bit less sure.

After winning three titles in five years from 2002 to 2006, R-P only made it back to state one time between 2007 and 2020, when the team finished as Class A runner-up in 2016.

In the four seasons following that runner-up performance, the Trojans did not even advance to the section final, let alone to state. The 2020 season was a particular low point, with a 1-4 record.

However, that disappointment just served as fuel for the resilient Rushford-Peterson players and makes them appreciate the season they had despite not ending in a state championship.

“After last year, everything that happened… Being able to come out this year and get here, 12-0, and just fall short, it hurts, but it’s definitely what we were hoping for,” Thompson said.

The senior quarterback concurred.

“I’m going to look back on this the rest of my life and I’m not going to regret anything,” Bunke said.

Most of the Trojans’ 11 seniors played outsized roles in the team’s performance this season, from the quarterback and receiving corps to both sides of the trenches, and their absence will be felt deeply next season. Without them, it will be a tough task for R-P to repeat this year’s deep postseason run next fall.

Nevertheless, Bunke is optimistic that this year’s achievements will have a profound impact on the future of the program, whether it is next year or many years from now.

“The best thing about this season is opening the eyes to the younger generation,” Bunke said. “Them seeing us make it back to the Bank, I just hope we’re able to inspire a lot of those younger kids. Hopefully they get into the weight room and hopefully they’re able to get here some day.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.