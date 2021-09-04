High school football: R-P, Winona, Cotter post season-opening victories

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School football team scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 24-6 victory over Medford on Friday.
The Trojans put together a 40-yard scoring drive on their second possession, then returned an interception for a score for a quick 12-0 lead. Brady Gile put an end to the first drive by scoring from the 4-yard line, and Justin Ruberg recorded the interception of Medford’s Justin Ristau and returned it 31 yards to the end zone.
Rushford-Peterson had just 170 total yards — 100 rushing, 70 passing — but its defense held Medford to 47 total yards on 45 plays. Medford rushed 32 times for 33 yards, and Ristau completed 3 of 11 passes for 14 yards and was intercepted twice.
Malachi Bunke completed 7 of 21 passes for 75 yards and was intercepted twice. Gile carried eight times for a team-high 53 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Hadyn Kahoun added 15 attempts for 48 yards.
Ruberg led the Trojans with 31 receiving yards on two catches. Gile and Bunke added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for Rushford-Peterson.
Cotter 34, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 16
The Ramblers won their opener at Winona State with the help of a big evening by senior quarterback Tate Gilbertson.
Gilbertson completed 17 of 31 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns and added two rushing touchdowns for Cotter. Gilbertson also rushed for 31 yards.
Sophomore Brenin Speltz was the Ramblers’ leading rusher with 104 yards on 13 carries, and he added five catches for 48 yards. Three of those catches went for touchdowns.
Sophomore Luke Gardner added seven catches for a team-high 96 yards as the Ramblers piled up 357 total yards with 182 on the ground and 175 through the air.
Winona 31, Red Wing 6
RED WING — Nothing was reported.
Dairyland
Pepin/Alma 44, C-FC 6
PEPIN, Wis. — Austin Becker passed for 71 yards and was intercepted once for the Pirates.
Tanner Schieffer had two carries for a team-high 50 yards, and Aiden Schmidtknecht caught two passes for a team-high 44 yards for C-FC (0-3, 0-1).
Arcadia 28, Amery 16
AMERY, Wis. — The Raiders (2-0) received 110 rushing yards from Ryan Sokup and 162 passing yards from Kaden Updike. Updike completed two touchdown passes and rushed for a score.
Black River Falls 26, G-E-T 6
GALESVILLE — Nothing was reported.