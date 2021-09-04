High school football: R-P, Winona, Cotter post season-opening victories

RUSHFORD — The Rushford-Peterson High School football team scored two touchdowns in the first quarter on the way to a 24-6 victory over Medford on Friday.

The Trojans put together a 40-yard scoring drive on their second possession, then returned an interception for a score for a quick 12-0 lead. Brady Gile put an end to the first drive by scoring from the 4-yard line, and Justin Ruberg recorded the interception of Medford’s Justin Ristau and returned it 31 yards to the end zone.

Rushford-Peterson had just 170 total yards — 100 rushing, 70 passing — but its defense held Medford to 47 total yards on 45 plays. Medford rushed 32 times for 33 yards, and Ristau completed 3 of 11 passes for 14 yards and was intercepted twice.

Malachi Bunke completed 7 of 21 passes for 75 yards and was intercepted twice. Gile carried eight times for a team-high 53 yards and two touchdowns, and teammate Hadyn Kahoun added 15 attempts for 48 yards.

Ruberg led the Trojans with 31 receiving yards on two catches. Gile and Bunke added touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for Rushford-Peterson.

Cotter 34, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 16