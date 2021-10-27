High school football: R-P advances, Cotter eliminated in first round

Top-seeded Rushford-Peterson (9-0) got ahead early, then took its foot off the gas in a 32-6 MSHSL Section 1A first-round win over eighth-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg (0-9) on Tuesday.

The Trojans got out to a 32-0 lead by halftime, then played their second string in the second half as the Falcons scored their lone points.

Senior quarterback Malachi Bunke accounted for the first four of R-P's touchdowns, going 6-for-9 through the air for 114 yards and four scores. He also ran twice for 7 yards.

The first and fourth passing scores went to Alex Ronnenberg, who had two catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Ruberg led the team in yards with 48 on two catches, with one touchdown. Tommy Ekern had two catches for 34 yards and one touchdown, as well.

Brady Gile was R-P's leading rusher, with 47 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Next up for the Trojans is a home matchup in the section semifinals against fourth-seeded Randolph (6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Chatfield 60, Cotter 14

The Ramblers' season came to a close on Tuesday, when eighth-seeded Cotter (2-7) lost a 60-14 road matchup against top-seeded Chatfield (8-1) in a Section 1AA quarterfinal.

Cotter senior quarterback Tate Gilbertson went 18-for-41 through the air for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Sophomore Luke Gardner was the team's leading receiver with three receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Fellow sophomore Brenin Speltz caught four passes and one touchdown with 52 yards.

Senior Ethan Hesch led the Ramblers defensively with eight tackles, including one sack.

