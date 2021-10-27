High school football: R-P advances, Cotter eliminated in first round

Daily News Staff
Top-seeded Rushford-Peterson (9-0) got ahead early, then took its foot off the gas in a 32-6 MSHSL Section 1A first-round win over eighth-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg (0-9) on Tuesday.
The Trojans got out to a 32-0 lead by halftime, then played their second string in the second half as the Falcons scored their lone points.
Senior quarterback Malachi Bunke accounted for the first four of R-P's touchdowns, going 6-for-9 through the air for 114 yards and four scores. He also ran twice for 7 yards.
The first and fourth passing scores went to Alex Ronnenberg, who had two catches for 32 yards and two touchdowns. Justin Ruberg led the team in yards with 48 on two catches, with one touchdown. Tommy Ekern had two catches for 34 yards and one touchdown, as well.
Brady Gile was R-P's leading rusher, with 47 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Next up for the Trojans is a home matchup in the section semifinals against fourth-seeded Randolph (6-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Ramblers' season came to a close on Tuesday, when eighth-seeded Cotter (2-7) lost a 60-14 road matchup against top-seeded Chatfield (8-1) in a Section 1AA quarterfinal.
Cotter senior quarterback Tate Gilbertson went 18-for-41 through the air for 222 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Sophomore Luke Gardner was the team's leading receiver with three receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. Fellow sophomore Brenin Speltz caught four passes and one touchdown with 52 yards.
Senior Ethan Hesch led the Ramblers defensively with eight tackles, including one sack.
IN PHOTOS: Trojans advance in MSHSL Section 1A tournament with win over Falcons
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Hayden Kahoun (21) runs through a crowd of Wabasha-Kellogg defenders during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game on October 26th, 2021. The #1 seed Trojans remain undefeated on the season as they defeat the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Grady Hengel (2) runs away from Wabasha-Kellogg defenders during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal opening round playoff game. The #1 seed Trojans remain undefeated on the season as they defeat the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
The Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons face off against the undefeated #1 seed Rushford-Peterson Trojans team during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A opening round game on October 26, 2021. The Trojans defeated the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Wabasha-Kellogg's quarterback Adam Dunagan (1) looks downfield for an open receiver during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A opening round game against Rushford-Peterson on October 26, 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Brady Gile runs past a Wabasha-Kellogg defender for a touchdown during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game. The Trojans defeated the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's quarterback Malachi Bunke talks to assistant coach Joel Hinke during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg on October 26th, 2021. The Trojans defeated the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
The Rushford-Peterson Trojans return to the sideline at halftime of Tuesday's game against the Wabasha-Kellogg Falcons. The Trojans defeated the Falcons 32-6 on this night and will now advance to host Randolph during the MSHSL Section 1A tournament on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 7:00.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Tommy Ekern (88) receives a pass during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg on October 26th, 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's cheerleaders entertain the crowd during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg on October 26th, 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's quarterback Malachi Bunke warms up at halftime of Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg on October 26th, 2021. The Trojans defeated the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Wabasha-Kellogg's Adam Dunagan (1) is surrounded by the Rushford-Peterson defense during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A opening round game on October 26, 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Hayden Kahoun (21) runs with the football during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg on October 26th, 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Carson Thompson (55) makes his entrance to the field prior to Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg. The #1 seed Trojans remain undefeated on the season as they went on to defeat the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Tommy Ekern (88) runs with the football during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal playoff game against Wabasha-Kellogg on October 26th, 2021. The Trojans went on to defeat the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Rushford-Peterson's Grady Hengel (2) runs away from Wabasha-Kellogg defenders during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A quarterfinal opening round playoff game. The #1 seed Trojans went on to defeat the Falcons by a score of 32-6.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Wabasha-Kellogg's Jack Rodeghier (25) congratulates the Rushford-Peterson football team following Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A opening round game on October 26, 2021.
Craig Johnson
Photos: R-P Football vs W-K
Wabasha-Kellogg's Jaxon Lackey (24) finds open field against the Rushford-Peterson defense during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1A opening round game on October 26, 2021.
Craig Johnson
