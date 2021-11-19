High school football: Previewing R-P's state semifinals matchup

Rushford-Peterson is one of only four teams remaining in the Class A state football bracket as eyes across the state turn toward the Twin Cities for the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Trojans (12-0) will face fellow undefeated foe Minneota (12-0) at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

THIS YEAR: R-P went 8-0 in the regular season for their first undefeated campaign since 2002, winning the Mid Southeast Blue district title. Minneota also went an undefeated 8-0, their first full unbeaten regular season since 2018, to win the Southwest West district title.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Trojans won Section 1 thanks to a 32-6 win over Wabasha-Kellogg, a 21-14 victory over Randolph and a 7-0 Section Final win over Randolph.

In the state quarterfinals last week, R-P won 18-6 over Section 4 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

The Vikings tore through Section 5 with a 52-0 win over Yellow Medicine East, a 34-13 victory over Dawson-Boyd and a 20-0 Section Final victory over BOLD.

Minneota had one of the most lopsided wins of the quarterfinal round in any class, defeating Section 8 champ Mahnomen/Waubun 34-0.

REGULAR SEASON SCORING: Rushford-Peterson averaged 40.8 points per game offensively, allowing 8.5 per game defensively with one shutout, across their eight regular season games. Minneota scored 44.5 points per game and allowed 1.5 points per game with six shutouts.

POSTSEASON SCORING: The Trojans have scored 19.5 points per game in their four postseason contests, allowing just 6.5 with one shutout. The Vikings have scored 35 points per game, allowing 3.3 per game with three shutouts in four games.

UP NEXT: The victor will advance to Class A Prep Bowl at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26, facing the winner of Section 6 champion New York Mills (10-1) against Section 2 champ Mayer Lutheran (11-1).

NOTEWORTHY: This season is the first time Rushford-Peterson made the state semifinals since 2016, when the Trojans beat Browerville/Eagle Valley 49-0 in the semis before losing 30-14 against Minneapolis North in the Prep Bowl. While the Minnesota Vikings play at U.S. Bank Stadium nearly every week, the Minneota Vikings are heading to the stadium for the first time since 2017 when they defeated Mayer Lutheran 54-21 before winning a state title with a 28-13 victory over Wabasso.

Both teams have been powerhouses in Class A in the past two decades, with R-P winning three titles, earning one runner up and making state two more times. Minneota, meanwhile, has four championships and one additional state appearance.

Despite all those trips to state, the two squads have not faced off since the 1988 Class C title game, when Minneota beat Rushford 42-28.

In this season’s matchup, both teams come into the game with defenses that have help opponents to single digit averages. While Minneota has not faced an offense as explosive as R-P, the Trojans have experience with handling a high-scoring foe; in last week’s quarterfinal game, Rushford-Peterson held Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa to just 6 points after B-B-E was averaging 40.8 in its previous playoff matchups.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

