HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High school football: Playoff game previews

In the first round of the section playoffs, all games kick off Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Section 1A

(8) Wabasha-Kellogg at (1) Rushford-Peterson

THIS YEAR: Rushford-Peterson went 8-0 in the regular season, winning 19-6 at home in Week 8 over Bethlehem Academy for an eight-game winning streak this year and a nine-game streak dating back to last season. The Trojans won the Mid Southeast Blue district. Wabasha-Kellogg went 0-8 in the regular season, losing a 35-0 home game in Week 8 for an eight-game losing streak this year and a 10-game losing streak dating back to 2019. The Falcons finished eighth in the Mid Southeast Blue.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The only recent meeting between the two teams came in the first round in 2019, when Rushford-Peterson won 39-8 at home.

SCORING: Rushford-Peterson averages 40.8 points per game, and allows 8.5 points per game. Wabasha-Kellogg scores 4.5 per game and allows 42.4.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal game on Oct. 30 against the winner of (5) Kenyon-Wanamingo at (4) Randolph.

NOTEWORTHY: This year R-P won the program’s first district title since 2016, while finishing its first undefeated regular season since 2002. The Trojans won the regular season matchup between the two teams 35-0 on the road in Week 4.

Section 1AAAA

(6) Albert Lea at (3) Winona

THIS YEAR: Winona went 3-5 in the regular season, losing 22-20 on the road against Rochester Century in Week 8 for a three-game losing streak. The Winhawks took fifth in the Big Southeast Blue district. Albert Lea went 0-8 in the regular season, losing the season finale 45-6 at home against Austin for an eight-game losing streak this year and a 12-game losing streak dating back to 2019. The Tigers placed eighth in the Big Southeast Blue.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Winona has won both of the postseason matchups between the teams, taking a 42-14 victory in the section semifinals in 2018 and a 47-12 win in the first round in 2013.

SCORING: WSHS averages 21.4 points per game, and allows 26 points per game. Albert Lea scores 9.1 per game and allows 50.5.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal game on Oct. 30 on the road against (2) Kasson-Mantorville, who received a first-round bye.

NOTEWORTHY: Winona won the regular-season matchup against Albert Lea by a 60-21 score at Paul Giel Field in Week 5. The bout was the highest scoring game of the year for both teams.

Section 1AA

(6) Lewiston-Altura at (3) Caledonia

THIS YEAR: Lewiston-Altura went 3-5 in the regular season, losing 30-14 at home in a shortened game against Chatfield in Week 8 for a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals took sixth in the Southeast White district. Caledonia went 4-4 in the regular season, winning on the road in Week 8 by a 58-22 score over Dover-Eyota for a three-game winning streak. The Warriors finished third in the Southeast White.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The Cardinals and Warriors have been frequent playoff foes over the last decade, meeting six times with Caledonia winning every game. Most recently, Caledonia won 44-19 in the first round of the 2018 playoffs.

SCORING: L-A averages 26.8 points per game, and allows 24.6 points per game. Caledonia scores 22.4 per game and allows 18.5.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal game on Oct. 30 against the winner of (7) Dover-Eyota at (2) Goodhue.

NOTEWORTHY: Despite receiving a lower playoff seeding, Lewiston-Altura beat Caledonia in the regular season 21-14 at home in Week 4. Since that meeting, the two teams have gone in opposite directions; L-A lost its final four games of the year while the Warriors went 3-1, including wins in the last three weeks.

(8) Cotter at (1) Chatfield

THIS YEAR: Cotter went 2-6 in the regular season, losing 47-6 at home against Fillmore Central in Week 8 for a five-game losing streak. The Ramblers took seventh in the Mid Southeast Blue district. Chatfield finished 7-1 in the regular season, beating Lewiston-Altura 30-14 in a shortened road game for a six-game winning streak. The Gophers won the Southeast White district.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Chatfield won the only postseason game between the two teams, defeating the Ramblers 44-6 in the first round in 2018.

SCORING: Cotter averages 18.9 points per game, and allows 36.6 points per game. Chatfield scores 31.1 per game and allows 15.8 per game.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal game on Oct. 30 against the winner of (5) St. Charles at (4) Triton.

NOTEWORTHY: This year, Chatfield went 6-0 and won the Southeast White district championship for the program’s first title since 2012 when team won Three Rivers South at 5-0. Cotter has not won a playoff game since a 20-14 first-round road win over Stewartville in 2012.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

