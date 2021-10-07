High school football: Oct. 8 Game Previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Southeast White

Triton (4-1, 2-1) at Lewiston-Altura (3-2, 1-2)

HISTORY: Triton has won five of the teams’ last six meetings dating back to 2013, including their most recent matchup in 2018, which the Cobras won 7-0.

THIS YEAR: Lewiston-Altura sits one game above .500 overall and one game below .500 in district play, while Triton has only lost one game so far this year. After a 42-20 loss on the road against Dover-Eyota last week, the Cardinals have lost one game in a row. Triton won a 22-20 nailbiter on the road against St. Charles a week ago for a three-game winning streak.

SCORING: L-A averages 26.2 points per game offensively, while allowing 16.8 points per game defensively. Triton averages 28.8 points, while allowing 19.4 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: While the Cardinals lost 42-20 against Dover-Eyota in Week 5, the Cobras won a 48-19 matchup with the Eagles in Week 3.

NOTEWORTHY: Triton is no stranger to close games this year, with three of the team’s five games being decided by two or fewer points. In Week 2 the Cobras lost a 21-20 road game to Chatfield, in Week 4 Triton won 31-29 at home against Pine Island and in Week 5 the Cobras beat St. Charles 22-20.

Mid Southeast Blue

Rushford-Peterson (5-0, 4-0) at Randolph (3-2, 2-2)

HISTORY: Since Randolph moved up to 11-man football from 9-man football back in 2019, the Rockets and Trojans have only faced off once, with Randolph winning a 32-22 game last fall.

THIS YEAR: Rushford-Peterson is yet to lose a game either in district play or overall, while Randolph sits at .500 in Mid Southeast Blue matchups and one game over .500 overall. After a 66-12 win at home against Cotter last week, the Trojans are in the midst of a six-game winning streak dating back to last season. Randolph lost 19-0 against Fillmore Central last week for a one-game losing streak.

SCORING: R-P averages 38.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 9.4 points per game defensively. Randolph averages 34.8 points, while allowing 12.6 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, with Randolph winning 54-0 in Week 2 and R-P winning 35-0 in Week 4. The two teams also soundly defeated Cotter, with the Trojans winnings 66-12 last week and Randolph winnings 50-12 the week before. The two teams saw different results against Fillmore Central, as R-P won a 26-15 matchup in Week 2 while Randolph fell 19-0 last week.

NOTEWORTHY: Rushford-Peterson has not scored fewer than 24 points yet in a game this year, including scoring 42 or more twice, while also allowing fewer than 15 points each game and shutting out one foe. Randolph, meanwhile, has scored 44 or more points three times and shut out foes twice. However, the Rockets have also been shut out once themselves.

Hayfield (1-4, 1-3) at Cotter (2-3, 1-3)

HISTORY: It has been a streaky rivalry between these two teams, with Hayfield winning the last three matchups, including a 28-8 score last fall, and Cotter winning three games in a row prior to that.

THIS YEAR: Both teams sit at 1-3 in district play, though Cotter’s extra non-conference win gives the Ramblers an edge in overall winning percentage. After a 66-12 loss on the road against Rushford-Peterson last week, the Ramblers are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Hayfield won its first game of the year last week, beating Wabasha-Kellogg 42-12 to snap an eight-game losing streak dating back to last season.

SCORING: Cotter averages 21 points per game offensively, while allowing 33.6 points per game defensively. Hayfield averages 20.4 points, while allowing 39.6 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, with Cotter winning 33-12 in Week 3 and the Vikings winning 42-12 last week. Both teams lost against Kenyon-Wanamingo, with Cotter losing 24-14 against the Knights in Week 2 and Hayfield falling 28-14 in Week 4.

NOTEWORTHY: It seems safe to assume both teams will get on the board this week, as neither team has been shut out all year nor have they shut out any of their opponents. Prior to last week’s win, Hayfield had lost eight straight, with their only win of the 2020 season coming Week 1 against Cotter.

Big Southeast Blue

Winona (3-2, 2-2) at Faribault (3-2, 3-2)

HISTORY: Faribault won last season’s matchup 38-6, which snapped a seven-game win streak by the Winhawks in the rivalry.

THIS YEAR: Both teams are one game over .500 so far this season, though Faribault has played one more district game than Winona. After a 60-21 win over Albert Lea last week, Winona has won one game in a row. Faribault dropped a 42-41 game against Kasson-Mantorville last week for one loss in a row.

SCORING: Winona averages 27.4 points per game offensively, while allowing 21 points per game defensively. Fairbault averages 36.6 points, while allowing 20.6 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams have seen identical results against their four common opponents: beating Albert Lea, Byron and Red Wing, while losing against Kasson-Mantorville.

NOTEWORTHY: Both of the last two meetings between the Winhawks and Falcons ended in a 38-6 score, with Faribault winning in 2020 and Winona winning in 2019. Winona has not won or lost in consecutive games yet this year, with a W L W L W pattern.

Coulee

Arcadia (5-1, 4-1) at G-E-T (1-6, 1-4)

HISTORY: It has been a fairly even series between the two teams over the past decade, with G-E-T winning five times and Arcadia winning four games. Arcadia won last year’s matchup narrowly, defeating the Red Hawks 20-19.

THIS YEAR: Arcadia has lost just one game this year, while G-E-T has only won once. After a 52-7 loss against Westby last week, the Red Hawks are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Arcadia won a 34-22 matchup against Altoona last week to bounce back after their first loss of the year the week prior.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 14.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 37 points per game defensively. Arcadia averages 22 points, while allowing 17.2 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Arcadia won 12-0 against Black River Falls, 34-22 against Altoona and 22-14 against Westby this season, meanwhile, G-E-T lost 26-6 to Black River Falls, 45-28 to Altoona and 52-7 to Westby.

NOTEWORTHY: Arcadia has played one fewer game than G-E-T this year because of a cancelled Week 2 contest against Whitehall. This Friday’s seems to favor the Arcadia defense, which has shut out one opponent and has only allowed more than 22 points once, Meanwhile, G-E-T’s offense has scored more than seven points just twice, and has been shut out twice.

Dairyland

Augusta (7-0, 5-0) at C-FC (2-5, 2-3)

HISTORY: Despite the disparity in records this season, C-FC has dominated the series in recent years, with nine wins in the last 10 meetings. The Pirates won 40-22 in the team’s most recent matchup last fall.

THIS YEAR: Dairyland Conference-leading Augusta has not dropped a game yet this season, either in conference or overall. C-FC, meanwhile, is one game below .500 in conference play and has won two games to five losses. After a 25-8 loss on the road against Whitehall last week, the Pirates have lost two in a row. Arcadia defeated Blair-Taylor 28-0 at home last week for a seven-game winning streak.

SCORING: C-FC averages 18.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 31.4 points per game defensively. Augusta averages 30.7 points, while allowing 13.3 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams won against Independence/Gilmanton, with C-FC winning 19-12 in Week 5 and Augusta winning 40-14 in Week 3. However, C-FC lost to both Pepin/Alma and Melrose-Mindoro, while Augusta defeated both squads.

NOTEWORTHY: One of Augusta’s seven wins this year came in a forfeit over Whitehall in Week 6.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

