High school football: Oct. 20 game previews

For the final week of the regular season, all games kick off Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

Mid Southeast Blue Bethlehem Academy (6-1, 5-1) at Rushford-Peterson (7-0, 6-0)

THIS YEAR: Rushford-Peterson has not lost a game yet this year, while Bethlehem Academy has only a single loss. After a 67-7 road win over Hayfield last week, the Trojans are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak this season, and an eight-game streak dating back to last year. The Cardinals defeated Cotter 50-14 last week for a three-game winning streak.

SCORING: R-P averages 43.9 points per game offensively, while allowing 8.9 points per game defensively. Bethlehem Academy averages 33 points, while allowing 14 points.

NOTEWORTHY: This matchup has major Mid Southeast Blue district championship implications. The Trojans clinched at least a share of the title with last week’s win, for their first district title since 2016. Though if Bethlehem Academy beats R-P, while Fillmore Central beats Cotter, then the three teams will be co-champions as each team in the triumvirate beat one foe and lost to one for 6-1 records all around. However, the Trojans are at their peak lately, scoring their season-high last Friday while allowing just one touchdown in each of the past two games, so an undefeated season is within reach. If the Trojans finish 8-0, it will be the program’s first undefeated regular season since the 2002 state championship team, as the 2004 and 2006 state title teams both lost one regular season game each.

Fillmore Central (6-1, 5-1) at Cotter (2-5, 1-5)

THIS YEAR: Cotter sits three games below .500 overall and four games below .500 in district play, while Fillmore Central has lost only one game all season. After a 50-14 road loss against Bethlehem Academy last week, the Ramblers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Fillmore Central beat Wabasha-Kellogg 45-6 last week for a five-game winning streak.

SCORING: Cotter averages 20.7 points per game offensively, while allowing 35.1 points per game defensively. Fillmore Central averages 31.1 points, while allowing 10.6 points.

NOTEWORTHY: Cotter started season with promise, going 2-1 in first three games, though they have lost four straight since. Fillmore’s only loss all season was a 26-15 defeat against undefeated Rushford-Peterson in Week 2, and the Falcons’ defense has been hot lately, allowing 24 total points over their last four games. If Fillmore Central wins against Cotter and R-P stumbles against Bethlehem Academy, then the Falcons will finish in a three-way co-district title.

Big Southeast Blue Winona (3-4) at Rochester Century (2-5)

THIS YEAR: Winona sits one game below .500, while Rochester Century is three games below .500 on the year. After a 41-14 home loss against Stewartville last week, the Winhawks have lost two-straight games. Rochester Century won 37-8 on the road against Rochester John Marshall last week for one win in a row.

SCORING: Winona averages 21.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 26.6 points per game defensively. Rochester Century averages 14.1 points, while allowing 27.3 points.

NOTEWORTHY: The two teams wrapped up district play last week and will finish the season with a non-district game. After losing their first five games of the year, Century has pulled things together lately going 2-1 in the past three weeks, including last week’s season-high points scored and season-low points allowed.

Southeast White Chatfield (6-1, 5-0) at Lewiston-Altura (3-4, 1-4)

THIS YEAR: Lewiston-Altura sits one game below .500 overall but three games below .500 in district play, while Chatfield has lost only one game all season, and has gone undefeated in district play so far. After a 40-27 home loss against St. Charles last week, the Cardinals are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Chatfield beat Dover-Eyota 41-6 at home last week for a six-game winning streak.

SCORING: L-A averages 28.6 points per game offensively, while allowing 28.6 points per game defensively in a coincidental bit of symmetry. Chatfield averages 31.3 points, while allowing 16 points.

NOTEWORTHY: Chatfield locked up the Southeast White district title last week, though the Gophers will not rest on their haunches with playoff seeding still on the line. It’s been a tough few weeks for the Lewiston-Altura defense, allowing 40 or more points in each of its past three games. Meanwhile, Chatfield has scored at least 40 points in each of its last three games.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

