High school football: Oct. 15 Game Previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Big Southeast Blue Stewartville (6-0, 6-0) at Winona (3-3, 3-3)

HISTORY: These two teams have not met up much in recent history, with just a pair of playoff games between them. In the first round of the 2013 section tournament, Stewartville beat Winona 38-20, and the Tigers also won a second round game in 2015 by a 21-6 score.

THIS YEAR: Winona sits at .500 overall and in district play, while Stewartville has not lost a game yet this year. After a 40-0 loss on the road against Faribault last week, the Winhawks have lost one game in a row.

SCORING: The Winhawks average 22.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 24.2 points per game defensively. The Tigers average 39.3 points, while allowing 14.5 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams beat Red Wing, with Winona winning 31-6 in Week 1 and Stewartville winning 42-0 in Week 5. Both squads also defeated Byron in close games, with the Winhawks winning 23-16 in Week 3 and the Tigers winning 28-20 in Week 4. Stewartville beat Kasson-Mantorville 28-21 at home last week for a six-game winning streak. They also both defeated Albert Lea; Winona by a 60-21 score in Week 5 and Stewartville 56-0 in Week 2. As far as different results, Winona lost to Kasson-Mantorville, Mankato East and Faribault, while Stewartville defeated all three of those teams.

NOTEWORTHY: Winona was shut out for the first time this year last week. Stewartville has twice shut out opponents, most recently in a 42-0 win over Red Wing in Week 5. Winona has not won or lost consecutive games yet this year.

Mid Southeast Blue Rushford-Peterson (6-0, 5-0) at Hayfield (2-4, 2-3)

HISTORY: The two teams did not play last fall, but Rushford-Peterson has dominated the matchup over the last decade, going 8-0 against the Vikings. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Trojans won 38-29.

THIS YEAR: Rushford-Peterson has not lost a game yet this season, while Hayfield sits below .500 overall and in district play. After a 47-8 road win over Randolph last week, the Trojans are in the midst of a seven-game winning streak dating back to last season. Hayfield beat Cotter 28-26 on the road last week for a two-game winning streak, after losing eight games in a row from early 2020 through mid 2021.

SCORING: R-P averages 40 points per game offensively, while allowing 9.2 points per game defensively. Hayfield averages 21.7 points, while allowing 37.3 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, with Rushford-Peterson winning 35-0 in Week 4 and Hayfield winning 42-12 in Week 5. Both also beat Cotter, with Hayfield winning 28-26 in Week 6 and R-P winning 66-12 in Week 5. The Trojans defeated Fillmore Central and Kenyon-Wanamingo, while Hayfield lost to both teams.

NOTEWORTHY: Rushford-Peterson has scored at least 35 points in the last four weeks, scoring 42 or more in three of those games. Meanwhile, Hayfield has scored 42 or more points only once all season, but has allowed 42 or more twice.

Cotter (2-4, 1-4) at Bethlehem Academy (5-1, 4-1)

HISTORY: The two teams are recent redistricting recipients, with only one matchup in recent memory — in 2020, Bethlehem Academy won 27-26.

THIS YEAR: Cotter has only won one district game all year, while Bethlehem has only lost once. After a 28-26 home loss against Hayfield last week, the Ramblers are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Bethlehem Academy beat Wabasha-Kellogg 54-6 last week for a two-game winning streak.

SCORING: Cotter averages 21.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 32.7 points per game defensively. The Cardinals average 30.2 points, while allowing 14 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams easily beat Wabasha-Kellogg, with Cotter winning 33-12 in Week 3 and Bethlehem winning 54-6 in Week 6. In their other three common matchups, Bethlehem Academy won while the Ramblers lost.

NOTEWORTHY: The Cardinals’ defense has been strong lately, allowing six points in each of their last two games, winning both. Despite the below .500 record, Cotter has not been held to single digits so far this season.

Southeast White Lewiston-Altura (3-3, 1-3) at St. Charles (2-4, 2-3)

HISTORY: St. Charles has gotten the better of L-A in the past two meetings, winning 26-12 in 2018 and 26-19 in 2017. However, Lewiston-Altura won five games in a row against the Saints between 2011 and 2016.

THIS YEAR: Lewiston-Altura sits at .500 overall, but two games below .500 in district play, while St. Charles is two games below .500 overall and one game below .500 in district play. After a 43-42 double overtime loss at home against Triton last week, the Cardinals are in the midst of a two-game losing skid. St. Charles beat Dover-Eyota 40-32 last week for a one-game streak.

SCORING: L-A averages 28.8 points per game offensively, while allowing 21.2 points per game defensively. The Saints average 18.7 points, while allowing 28.2 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost close games against Triton, with the Cardinals falling 43-42 last week and the Saints losing 22-20 in Week 5. In the other three matchups the teams have in common, their results were different, which plays to Cardinals coach Brent Olson’s theory that any team in the Southeast White can win in any given week.

Lewiston-Altura beat Caledonia 21-14 in Week 4, while St. Charles lost 24-6 in Week 2. The Saints beat Goodhue 34-33 in Week 3, while the Cardinals lost 28-14 to Goodhue in Week 2. St. Charles beat Dover-Eyota 40-32 last week, while the Cardinals fell 42-20 in Week 5.

NOTEWORTHY: These two schools are no strangers to each other, partnering for soccer co-ops. The Lewiston-Altura defense is having a tough time lately, allowing 42 and 43 points in the past two weeks, compared to a 10.5 points-per-game average in the team’s first four games. Meanwhile, the Saints’ offense has been better lately, scoring 20 and 40 points the past two games, compared to a 13 points-per-game average in the first four games.

Dairyland C-FC (2-6, 2-4) at Blair-Taylor (3-5, 2-4)

HISTORY: Blair-Taylor has beaten C-FC three times in the past two seasons, but the Pirates won seven times in a row prior to that from 2012 until 2018.

THIS YEAR: C-FC sits at four games below .500 overall and two below .500 in district play, while Blair-Taylor is two games below .500 overall and two below .500 in district play. After a 56-28 home loss to Augusta last week, the Pirates are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Following a 37-8 home loss against Pepin/Alma last week, the Wildcats are in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

SCORING: C-FC averages 19.9 points per game offensively, while allowing 34.5 points per game defensively. B-T averages 16.8 points, while allowing 22.8 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams had similar results against each of their six Dairyland Conference foes, losing to Pepin/Alma, Melrose-Mindoro, Augusta and Whitehall, while beating Eleva-Strum and Independence/Gilmanton.

NOTEWORTHY: It has been a streaky year for Blair-Taylor, which won three games in a row from Weeks 2-4, then lost four in a row so far from Week 5 on.

Coulee G-E-T (1-7, 1-5) vs Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) at La Crosse Logan

HISTORY: Following the 2020 WIAA conference shakeup, G-E-T and Aquinas are both in the same conference for the first time. The team’s only recent matchup was a 38-0 win by G-E-T in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

THIS YEAR: G-E-T has won just one game all year, while Aquinas has not lost a game yet this season. After a 38-0 loss to Arcadia last week, the Red Hawks are in the midst of a four-game streak. Aquinas defeated Prescott 32-15 on the road last week for a 10-game winning streak dating back to last fall, and an eight-game streak this season.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 12.9 points per game offensively, while allowing 37.1 points per game defensively. Arcadia averages 47 points, while allowing 11.4 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily defeated Viroqua, with G-E-T winning 54-7 in Week 4 and Aquinas winning 49-16 in Week 7. In their other five common matchups, the Blugolds won by double-digits, while GET lost by double digits.

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T has been held to eight points or less six times. Meanwhile, Aquinas has held opponents to nine points or less four times. The Blugolds are fighting to win their first outright conference championship since 1989, which they will accomplish if they defeat the Red Hawks no matter how any other Coulee Conference games finish. If G-E-T pulls off the shocker, Aquinas would need 0-6 Viroqua to upset 5-1 Arcadia for an outright Coulee championship.

