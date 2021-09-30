High School Football: Oct. 1 Game Previews

All games kick off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Mid Southeast Blue

Cotter (2-2, 1-2) at Rushford-Peterson (4-0, 3-0)

HISTORY: Since the two teams started playing annually in 2017, Rushford-Peterson has won all four games including a 58-12 win last year. R-P has not scored fewer than 42 points in any of the matchups, and has won by more than 44 points in the last three meetings.

THIS YEAR: Cotter sits at .500 overall and one game below .500 in district play, while Rushford is undefeated both overall and in-district. After a 35-0 road win over Wabasha-Kellogg last week, the Trojans are in the midst of a five-game win streak dating back to last season. Cotter lost 50-12 on the road against Randolph last week for a one-game losing streak.

SCORING: Cotter averages 23.25 points per game offensively, while allowing 25.5 points per game defensively. Rushford-Peterson averages 31.75 points, while allowing 8.75 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams handily defeated Wabasha-Kellogg, with Cotter winning 33-12 at home in Week 3 and R-P winning 35-0 on the road in Week 4. R-P beat Kenyon-Wanamingo 42-14 at home in Week 3, but Cotter lost 24-14 against the Knights on the road.

NOTEWORTHY: Rushford-Peterson has had a strong season so far, scoring 24 or more points each game so far this year, while also allowing fewer than 15 points each game. The Trojans have one shutout this year, a 35-0 win over Wabasha-Kellogg last week.

Big Southeast Blue

Albert Lea (0-4, 0-4) at Winona (2-2, 2-2)

HISTORY: Winona has won six-straight games over Albert Lea, including a 33-7 win in the teams’ last meeting in 2019. Albert Lea’s last victory was a 33-13 win in 2011.

THIS YEAR: Winona sits at .500 overall and in district play, while Albert Lea has not won a game yet this year. After a 20-7 loss on the road against Mankato East last week, the Winhawks have lost one game in a row. Albert Lea lost a 42-14 home game against Kasson-Mantorville last week for a four-game losing streak this season, and an eight-game losing streak that dates back to the section tournament of 2019.

SCORING: Winona averages 19.25 points per game offensively, while allowing 21 points per game defensively. Albert Lea averages 13.33 points, while allowing 46.5 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost sizably to Kasson-Mantorville, with Winona falling 42-16 at home in Week 2, and Albert Lea losing 42-14 at home in Week 4. The Winhawks defeated Red Wing 31-6 on the road in Week 1, but Albert Lea lost to Red Wing 38-14 in Week 3.

NOTEWORTHY: It has been a tough season so far for Albert Lea, with the Tigers allowing 38 or more points in every game so far, and being shut out once in a 56-0 defeat against Stewartville on Sept. 11.

Southeast White

Lewiston-Altura (3-1, 1-1) at Dover-Eyota (1-3, 0-2)

HISTORY: The two teams have matched up seven times over the past decade, with Lewiston-Altura winning five of those seven games including their most recent meeting, a 43-22 score in the first section round in 2019.

THIS YEAR: L-A has only lost once overall so far, though the team is .500 in district play, while D-E has won only one game, with no district wins. After a 21-14 home win over Caledonia last week, Lewiston-Altura has won two games in a row. Dover-Eyota lost a 34-20 road game at Goodhue last week for a three-game losing streak.

SCORING: Lewiston-Altura averages 27.75 points per game offensively, while allowing 10.5 points per game defensively. Dover-Eyota averages 16.5 points, while allowing 33.25 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams defeated La Crescent-Hokah, with L-A winning 35-0 on the road in Week 3 and D-E winning 27-14 at home Week 1. Both teams lost to Goodhue, with Lewiston-Altura falling 28-14 on the road in Week 2, and Dover-Eyota losing 34-20 in Week 4 on the road.

NOTEWORTHY: Lewiston-Altura has shut out its opponents twice, a 41-0 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Week 1 and 35-0 in Week 3 over La Crescent-Hokah. Meanwhile, Dover-Eyota has been shut out once, losing 37-0 against P-E-M in Week 2.

Coulee

G-E-T (1-5, 1-3) at Westby (3-3, 2-2)

HISTORY: Westby won the most recent matchup in 2018 by a 43-8 score, but G-E-T had won three in a row from 2015-17 prior to that defeat.

THIS YEAR: GET has only one win in Coulee Conference play and overall, while Westby sits at .500 both in Coulee play and overall. After a 45-28 defeat on the road against Altoona last week, G-E-T is in the midst of a to-game losing streak. Westby snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 50-26 win over Black River Falls.

SCORING: G-E-T averages 16 points per game offensively, while allowing 34.5 points per game defensively. Westby averages 23.5 points, while allowing 20.8 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams easily beat Viroqua, with G-E-T winning 54-7 at home in Week 4 and Westby winning a 46-0 shutout at home in Week 3. Westby defeated Black River Falls 50-26 on the road last week, but G-E-T fell to the Tigers in a 26-6 road matchup in Week 3.

NOTEWORTHY: Westby’s defense has been strong this season, shutting out two teams: a 12-0 shutout over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsberg in Week 2 and a 46-0 romp over Viroqua in Week 3. Meanwhile, GET has been shut out twice, a 48-0 season-opening loss to West Salem and a 28-0 shutout in Week 2 against Baldwin-Woodville.

Dairyland

C-FC (2-4, 2-2) at Whitehall (2-3, 1-3)

HISTORY: Whitehall has won the last three matchups between the teams, though all three contests have been one-score games, with a 7-3 win in 2019, a 37-35 win in 2018 and an 18-12 win in 2017. C-FC’s last victory was a 47-27 win in 2016.

THIS YEAR: C-FC is two games below .500 overall, but .500 in conference play, while Whitehall is one game below.500 both overall and in conference. After a 31-0 loss to Melrose-Mindoro last week, C-FC is looking to avoid losing its second game in a row. Whitehall snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 22-14 win over Blair-Taylor.

SCORING: C-FC averages 20.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 32.5 points per game defensively. Whitehall averages 23 points, while allowing 20.5 points.

COMMON OPPONENTS: Both teams lost by large margins against their two common foes. C-FC fell 44-6 against Pepin/Alma and 31-0 against Melrose-Mindoro, and Whitehall lost a 28-8 matchup with Pepin/Alma and a 32-15 game against Melrose-Mindoro.

NOTEWORTHY: One of Whitehall’s three losses was a forfeit against Augusta in Week 5, and the Vikings also had an out-of-conference matchup with Arcadia cancelled in Week 2.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

