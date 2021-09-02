High school football: More experienced Winona ready to bounce back

COVID-19 didn’t help matters either, of course, with players throughout the season having to miss practice, workouts and even games due to quarantine protocols.

Even now, the Winhawks — like many other teams — are simply trying to rediscover the routine of a normal football season, as last year was anything but.

“COVID made it tough because you could only have so many kids in at a time,” Cassellius said. “This summer we were able to get all our guys back in and lifting and doing stuff together as a team and sort of reestablishing what the expectations are, and even then, it’s hard to do that in the summer. So this fall, that’s going to be the continued mantra of like, ‘Hey, this is practice, this is when you’re supposed to be here. This is the weight room, this is when you’re supposed to be here.’ That kind of thing.

“Again, it’s just about re-establishing some of that consistency stuff, but that’s not just a Winona thing. If you talk to a lot of coaches, you’ll probably hear how COVID changed things so much that it was kind of like hitting a reset button; not that the kids forgot how to be a part of a football team, but they did forget a little bit. So it’s just about re-establishing those norms, and our guys are doing a great job.”