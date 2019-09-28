LEWISTON, Minn. — Trailing late in the fourth quarter, the Lewiston-Altura High School football team needed a score to keep their undefeated season in tact. And like the Cardinals have done throughout the season, they made the play when it mattered most.
Cole Mundt scored on a 45-yard catch and run to give the Cardinals a late one-point lead before the defense iced it with a stop on the ensuing offensive possession to move the Cardinals to 5-0 with a 28-27 win over Rushford-Peterson on Friday night.
The Cardinals drive was kickstarted by a Kolten Riser 25-yard catch, before Mundt took it to the house to give the Cardinals a 27-21 lead. They were just the sixth and seventh completions of the game for quarterback Blake Schilling, who was 7 of 17 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Mundt was also the Cardinals leading rusher, gaining 69 yards on 17 carries.
Rushford-Peterson (3-2) broke a 21-21 tie thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return by Triton Meldahl, but the two-point conversion try was unsuccessful.
Meldahl also had 176 yards rushing on 30 carries.
After the Cardinals took the lead, the Trojans reached the Cardinals 40, but quarterback Malachi Bunke was intercepted by Christian Staudacher.
South CentralG-E-T 52, Nekoosa 6
NEKOOSA, Wis. — Opponents are having a tough time challenging the G-E-T High School football team this season.
The Red Hawks aren’t unbeaten, but they are the proud owners of a four-game winning streak after taking care of Nekoosa 52-6 in a South Central Conference game on Friday.
Bryce Burns gained 93 yards and scored two touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Davis Wenthe and Luke Vance each added a scoring run for G-E-T (5-1, 4-0), which has scored 221 points in the past four games.
The Red Hawks scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the second for a 32-6 halftime lead and finished with 331 total yards. Quarterback Sawyer Schmidt completed 3 of 7 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
The Papermakers drew to within 16-6 late in the first quarter before Nathaniel Schindler scored on a 13-yard run. Schmidt followed that with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Vance, who had one rushing touchdown, the receiving touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown.
SWCArcadia 50, Dodgeville 8
ARCADIA — The Raiders entered halftime with a comfortable 36-0 halftime lead against Dodgeville (1-5, 1-3).
Nolan Niemierowicz recorded three rushing TDs, and Chase Patzner and Joseph Rivera turned in two apiece for Arcadia. Niemierowicz led Arcadia (4-2, 3-1) with 167 yards to bring his season total to 876. Rivera (122) also topped 100 yards.
Patzner completed 5 of 10 passes for 63 yards. Arcadia finished with a total of 417 offensive yards compared to Dodgeville’s 142.
Mid-SoutheastHayfield 41, Cotter 0
The Ramblers fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play after losing to Hayfield on Friday.
