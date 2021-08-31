High school football: Lewiston-Altura ready to compete against 'juggernaut' Section 1AA

“That’s probably our goal right now, just getting a feel for that 2A level and going from there and seeing how far we can get into the playoffs.”

Bonow headlines Lewiston-Altura’s senior core, back for his second season as a full-time two-way starter and third season as the Cardinals’ primary backfield threat. A returning Winona Daily News All-Area selection at running back and defensive back, Bonow rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in just over two games last season. He also added 10 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

Under center, senior quarterback Caleb Mueller returns to lead the Cardinals’ Wing-T offense, lining up behind an offensive line stacked with four returning starters, including All-District selection and senior Matthew Schell.

The top-end talent is there for the Cardinals to make some noise. The key will simply be to keep those starters on the field all season, as is the case for many other small-school programs.