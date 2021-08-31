High school football: Lewiston-Altura ready to compete against 'juggernaut' Section 1AA

There’s no such thing as a week off in Section 1AA.
Football-wise, you’d be hard pressed to find a deeper Class 2A section in the Minnesota State High School League.
“It’s a juggernaut of a schedule that we face,” Lewiston-Altura football coach Brent Olson said.
But the Cardinals, who return 16 seniors to the gridiron this year, are confident that they now have the top-end talent required to compete at the 2A level.
Have there been growing pains along the way? Sure. A 20-0 playoff loss to 2A rival Chatfield in 2019 — following a 9-0 regular season against mostly 1A-level competition — comes to mind, as does a pair of lopsided losses against 2A opponents during last year’s pandemic-shortened campaign. Admittedly, there’s been a bit of a learning curve for Lewiston-Altura at this level.
But as a result, the Cardinals — particularly their seniors — are now better prepared than ever this season to compete against the “juggernaut” of Section 1AA. Their season begins at 7 p.m. Thursday as they host Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
“I think coming into the year the guys are ready to play, ready to get after it,” said Collin Bonow, L-A senior running back and returning All-District Mid Southeast honoree. “It’s going to be kind of a challenge because we’re still getting used to that 2A toughness, but I think we’ll get a hold of it pretty quickly and catch on fast.
“That’s probably our goal right now, just getting a feel for that 2A level and going from there and seeing how far we can get into the playoffs.”
Bonow headlines Lewiston-Altura’s senior core, back for his second season as a full-time two-way starter and third season as the Cardinals’ primary backfield threat. A returning Winona Daily News All-Area selection at running back and defensive back, Bonow rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns in just over two games last season. He also added 10 tackles and two interceptions on defense.
Under center, senior quarterback Caleb Mueller returns to lead the Cardinals’ Wing-T offense, lining up behind an offensive line stacked with four returning starters, including All-District selection and senior Matthew Schell.
The top-end talent is there for the Cardinals to make some noise. The key will simply be to keep those starters on the field all season, as is the case for many other small-school programs.
“Most teams our size around here are usually an injury or two away from really hurting their chances throughout the year. So if you can avoid those, you’re just that much better off,” Olson said. “We have a large senior group this year, but we have to develop depth at some positions. We’re pretty solid one deep at most positions, almost all positions, but it’s that second guy that might come in to give someone a break, or might need to rotate a little bit if an injury happens. That’s where we really have to develop some depth.”
And that is another reason why Lewiston-Altura’s seniors are so vitally important.
Despite a wealth of upperclassmen, the Cardinals are similarly saddled with an abundance youth, with more freshmen on the roster this season than sophomores and juniors combined. If injuries do occur, it’s likely that some of those freshmen will see the field in a meaningful way.
That’s what happened to Bonow a few years back. As a freshman, Bonow was thrown in for a half against state powerhouse Caledonia after a senior starter was injured.
“It was pretty scary, to be honest with you,” said Bonow, laughing.
Now as a captain, Bonow and the rest of the Cardinals’ seniors are taking it upon themselves to train up their young teammates, which is exactly what Olson needs them to do.
“We’re really happy with our seniors and how they’ve really welcomed in some of these guys who really haven’t played with them before,” Olson said. “The freshmen really seem to be enjoying that, and they’re doing a really good job. That’s really what we strive for as a team, to have our older guys bring our younger guys along.”