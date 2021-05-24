High school football: Jon Steffenhagen steps down after 26 seasons as G-E-T coach

Part of its success, the coach said, was the fact that so few teams run it.

“I’ve told people that our offense is so old,” he said, “that people think it’s new.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The program has been host to a steady stream of some of the area’s best linemen and running backs during his tenure, but he credits most of that to the dedication of the players. The line has been a particular source of pride that surrounds the program.

“It’s nothing I’ve done. I think I’ve been dealt some great hands and some great kids who have believed in the weight room and each other,” said Steffenhagen, who won one NAIA Division II national championship as a player and an NCAA Division III title as an assistant coach at UW-La Crosse. “Growing up, everyone wants to play running back or quarterback.

“But we’ve been able to take some of the kids here who maybe could have been good fullbacks and convince them they could help us more on the line. And they make that change and see that playing offensive line can be cool.”

The fact that Steffanhagen played the position at Spencer High School and continued to at UW-La Crosse certainly made him a fantastic resource for G-E-T players learning to block.