High school football: Jon Steffenhagen steps down after 26 seasons as G-E-T coach

Jon Steffenhagen first tried to resign as football coach at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School in 2002, but principal Craig Gerlach wasn’t about to let it happen.
“He said, ‘No, I want you to give it some thought.’” Steffenhagen said. “I just wanted to be done, but he wouldn’t let me.
“Yeah, 19 years later, I’m still standing here.”
He won’t be standing in the same places much longer after announcing his retirement as a coach and teacher at the school on Monday.
Steffenhagen, 57, whose 26 seasons with the Red Hawks have resulted in 160 victories, eight conference championships and 20 WIAA playoff appearances, is ready to see what’s in the next chapter of his life because he has found the right time to make a transition he’s debated about for years.
“The stars aligned, and it feel like the right time, but it’s been a little slice of heaven for me here,” said Steffenhagen, who coached the Red Hawks to a 4-1 record during an alternate spring season played due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 18 straight seasons without a losing conference record.
Steffenhagen’s teams have been about as consistent as any in the Coulee Region. They have achieved varying degrees of success — the Red Hawks were Division 4 quarterfinalists in 2003 and 2016 and Division 5 quarterfinalists in 2019 — but have always been a very good blocking and running team with Steffenhagen’s double wing offense.
Part of its success, the coach said, was the fact that so few teams run it.
“I’ve told people that our offense is so old,” he said, “that people think it’s new.”
The program has been host to a steady stream of some of the area’s best linemen and running backs during his tenure, but he credits most of that to the dedication of the players. The line has been a particular source of pride that surrounds the program.
“It’s nothing I’ve done. I think I’ve been dealt some great hands and some great kids who have believed in the weight room and each other,” said Steffenhagen, who won one NAIA Division II national championship as a player and an NCAA Division III title as an assistant coach at UW-La Crosse. “Growing up, everyone wants to play running back or quarterback.
“But we’ve been able to take some of the kids here who maybe could have been good fullbacks and convince them they could help us more on the line. And they make that change and see that playing offensive line can be cool.”
The fact that Steffanhagen played the position at Spencer High School and continued to at UW-La Crosse certainly made him a fantastic resource for G-E-T players learning to block.
Steffenhagen started his coaching career as a powerlifting coach and assistant football coach at West Salem in 1988. He also coached wrestling at the school and had a couple of tenures as an assistant football coach at Winona State and UW-La Crosse and was head coach for a professional team for one season in Italy before landing at G-E-T.
“I really wanted to get back into college coaching, and (UW-La Crosse coach) Roger Harring told me that I really needed to get some more experience as a head coach,” Steffenhagen said. “I planned on coaching three years (at G-E-T) and moving on, but I just ended up staying.”
The connection grew the longer he stayed. Steffenhagen said he thought about retiring many times before Monday, but making the decision wasn’t as easy as he’d anticipated.
The job still had a grip on him, but the players had a bigger one.
“The kids,” he said quickly when asked what he would miss most about future seasons. “I told them last week, but I still think about it every day. It’s been an emotional day, and the older I get, the more emotional I get.
“I cry at the drop of a hat sometimes when I think about this decision. The seniors made a picture, and everyone signed it for me, and they came in to see me and, one by one, gave me a hug. It’s not like you are just their coach or phy ed teacher, you are kind of like a second dad, and I’m really going to miss that.
“They call this a job, but it really isn’t a job. I loved what I did.”
