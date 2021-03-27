High school football: G-E-T rallies to beat Sparta in overtime in spring opener

Both were key as the Red Hawks (1-0) erased Sparta’s (0-1) lead — Vance brought G-E-T within 38-32 with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the fourth quarter with his final touchdown of the game, and Seiling tied the game at 38 — but senior quarterback Sawyer Schmidt provided the go-ahead score.

The Red Hawks had the first possession of overtime and quickly moved into the red zone on back-to-back carries from Vance. Schmidt then picked up the first down on a third-and-inches, and two more carries from Vance moved G-E-T to the 5-yard line.

Schmidt powered his way into the end zone on a designed quarterback run on the next play, and Vance converted the 2-point try to put G-E-T up 46-38.

Despite throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, Schmidt finished with 16 carries for 63 yards.

“I think in the second half, even with all the mistakes that we made, the kids really showed that they had some pride and wanted to play football,” Red Hawks coach Jon Steffenhagen said.

The Spartans’ offense, which was rarely on the field for long Friday night but was potent when it was, looked poised to answer on the ensuing possession as sophomore Carson Kelsey picked up seven yards on the first play of the drive.