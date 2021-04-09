High school football: G-E-T comes back, then holds off Arcadia to remain unbeaten

GALESVILLE — Members of the G-E-T High School football team’s defense celebrated as sophomore Benjamin Hilton broke up a pass from Arcadia junior quarterback Kaden Updike on a two-point conversion.
An incompletion would have all but sealed a win for the Red Hawks, who were holding on to a one-point lead with 67 seconds left in Friday night’s game. But as Hilton waved his arms to signal incomplete while lying on his back, a flag landed near the goal line — defensive pass interference.
So the Raiders got another chance from the 1½-yard line, and the give was to senior fullback Lane Huebner. But he was stopped short of the goal line, and G-E-T’s celebration wasn’t upended by a penalty this time.
The Red Hawks recovered the ensuing onside kick, and with Arcadia out of timeouts, they kneeled out the clock to complete a 20-19 comeback victory to remain unbeaten while also handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.
“I thought it was a great play by (Hilton) and then we get the pass interference call and we’ve got to go at it again,” said G-E-T coach Jon Steffenhagen, whose team improved to 3-0. “And then the line stepped it up and got some good penetration up front, and we kept them out.”
Arcadia coach Derek Updike said he felt like his team might not have had the energy to go into overtime, and that factored into his decision to go for two instead of kicking an extra point.
“We just felt like our depth was a little bit lacking; we had a few guys go down,” said Derek Updike, whose team fell to 2-1. “So we just felt like it was a now-or-never kind of thing.”
But the Red Hawks’ defense held strong, much like it did after the Raiders grabbed a 13-0 lead with 7:05 left in the second quarter.
After a 1-yard touchdown run by Kaden Updike gave Arcadia that 13-point advantage, G-E-T limited the Raiders to 43 yards of offense and had two takeaways over five possessions before they scored late in the fourth quarter.
“(We) did a little stunting a little bit different than what we were in the first half,” Steffenhagen said of the defensive adjustments that were made. “Just kind of gave them a different look to look at just about every time, and the kids executed pretty well.”
The Red Hawks’ comeback, though, wouldn’t have been possible without their offense finding a rhythm.
G-E-T mustered just two first downs in its first five possessions, but a 72-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Justice Vaaler to senior running back Luke Vance, who had gotten behind the defense, cut the Red Hawks’ deficit to 13-6 with 2:37 left in the second quarter.
Vaaler was filling in for senior Sawyer Schmidt, who said he dislocated his knee cap and tore his MCL last week, and the play seemed to give the team the boost it needed.
“That was a huge momentum swing right there,” Steffenhagen said. “I think it was for Luke, the whole offense, and then they’re like, ‘OK, we’re kind of back in this. No let’s go out and win it.’”
After forcing an Arcadia punt on the opening drive of the third quarter, that confidence began to show.
G-E-T took over on its own 19-yard line but was moved back to the 14 after a false start. The Red Hawks then marched 86 yards in 16 plays over nearly nine minutes to get within 13-12 with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.
G-E-T converted a pair of fourth downs on that drive — first via a Raiders offsides, then on a run from Vance — before Vance finished it off with a 10-yard TD run that he cut back across the field.
Vance finished with 24 carries for 115 yards and that rushing touchdown to go along with his receiving touchdown.
Arcadia senior running back Joseph Rivera, who had 11 carries for 58 yards and a score, fumbled on the first play of the ensuing possession, and the Red Hawks marched 64 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
Vaaler, who had 13 carries for 70 yards, capped the drive with a 9-yard TD run that put G-E-T up 20-13 with 7:39 to play.
“He had some big shoes to fill, and the kid’s going to be sore tomorrow,” Steffenhagen said. “Start at middle linebacker and at quarterback, just like Sawyer did, and have this kind of a magnitude of a quote-unquote rivalry game and have to step in there.”
The teams then traded empty possessions before the Raiders took over at the Red Hawks’ 41 after a short punt — Schmidt also handled the team’s punting before this week.
A pair of runs from Rivera took Arcadia inside the 30, and Kaden Updike connected with senior wide receiver Austin Zastrow for a 23-yard gain that moved the Raiders to the 4.
Updike scored on a designed quarterback run on the next play, but G-E-T came up with the stop on the two-point conversion.
Updike had 12 carries for 22 yards and two touchdowns but completed only two of his 11 passes for 48 yards.
“I think both teams respect each other a lot, and they played really hard and a pretty clean game,” Derek Updike said. “And I’m proud of my guys. I mean, we were half of a yard short of winning the game.”
Arcadia will look to get back on track next week when it hosts Kingdom Luther Prep, while G-E-T will try to stay unbeaten when it plays Black River Falls.