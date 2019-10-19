The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football team used an exclamation point to end its regular season on Friday and set itself up for good news on Saturday.
The news Arcadia was waiting for overnight was going to be good no matter what after it qualified for a WIAA playoff spot by beating Richland Center.
The Red Hawks (8-1), the ended up as the biggest school in Division 5 and were awarded a No. 1 seed on Saturday after thrashing Adams-Friendship 70-6. G-E-T hosts eighth-seeded Marshall (2-7) in a first-round game on Friday. Marshall finished 2-2 in the South Capitol Conference standings, but lost all five of its nonconference games.
Arcadia (5-4) is seeded sixth in the same eight-team grouping and plays at third-seeded Columbus (6-3) at 7 p.m. Friday. Columbus finished in a tie for second place in the North Capitol Conference standings, two games behind champion Lake Mills.
The Raiders ended a two-game losing streak by beating Richland Center 42-8 and securing a winning record in the SWC.
If G-E-T wins in the first round, it hosts either fifth-seeded Platteville (6-3) or fourth-seeded Aquinas (6-3) in the second.
An Arcadia victory over Columbus would mean a second-round road game at either second-seeded Prairie du Chien (8-1) or home game against seventh-seeded New Glarus/Monticello (5-4) in the second.
The first three rounds of the playoffs are hosted by higher seeds. The semifinal rounds are contested at neutral site facilities to be determined after third round games are complete. The WIAA State Football Championships will be held on Nov. 21-22 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.