High school football: First round section matchups set

Following an undefeated regular season, Rushford-Peterson earned the best playoff seeding of all the local teams, earning the one seed in the Section 1A bracket. 

The Trojans (8-0) will host eight-seed Wabasha-Kellogg (0-8) in first-round action at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In Week 4, R-P beat the Falcons 35-0 on the road.

Winona (3-5) will also play at home in the first round, earning a three seed in Section 1AAAA and hosting Albert Lea (0-8) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The Winhawks topped the Tigers 60-21 in a road game in Week 5. 

In Section 1AA, Lewiston-Altura (3-5) was named the six seed and the Cardinals will hit the road to face three-seed Caledonia (4-4). L-A beat the Warriors 21-14 in Lewiston in Week 4.

Elsewhere in Section 1AA action, eight-seed Cotter (2-6) will travel to face one-seed Chatfield (7-1) in the lone local matchup that is not a repeat of a regular season bout.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

