FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Blaze Todd and the Elk Mound running attack was just too much for Cochrane-Fountain City.
In the first week of Wisconsin high school football action, the Mounders racked up 283 yards on the ground in a 40-0 victory over the Pirates on Friday at Cochrane-Fountain City High School.
The C-FC defense just didn’t have an answer for Todd, who rushed for 210 of those yards and five touchdowns. He ran hard, refused to go down and broke through the arms of would-be tacklers. The Pirates stood up to the Mounders and were in the right position often, but they just couldn’t match the physicality brought by the much larger team.
“The hard part is out of their 40 points, 26 of them came on plays where we had the guy wrapped up within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage,” said C-FC coach Luke Kjelland. “One of their long touchdown runs, he broke four or five tackles.”
Todd scored on touchdown runs of 58, 1, 54, 9, and 28. On his 54-yard run, he broke a tackle in the backfield, escaped down the sideline, broke another tackle around the 15 and kept a pair of Pirates defenders from bringing him down as he ran into the end zone.
“I think our defensive line held up pretty well for the most part,” Kjelland said. “There were a few plays here and there where we lost our focus a little bit. But for the most part they held up well to what Elk Mound brought us.”
The Pirates got all the way down to the 2-yard line on a 13-play, 55-yard drive that ate up nearly 8 minutes from the late first quarter into the early second, but fumbled. Senior running back Dresden Lambert carried the ball five times for 39 yards on the drive, including a long run of 26 yards to get them down to the 5. But a pair of runs on first and second down gained only a couple of yards and C-FC lost the ball on third down.
“That drive we had in the second quarter was 7.5 or 8 minutes long,” Kjelland said. “That’s what I preached. We can come off the ball against anybody and we’re good enough where we can reestablish the run against everybody. You see us get inside the 5 and the other team turned up the intensity and we fell apart for a couple of plays. That’s kind of the story of the night.”
Lambert led the Pirates with 10 carries for 60 yards, while Zach Foley had seven for 28. Late in the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Austin Becker came in for starter Brett Drazkowski and threw a 20-yard pass to Matt Bjorge.
Despite the lopsided scoreline, Kjelland thinks his team can learn a lot from this game and use it as a building block moving forward into next week and beyond as they face opponents with similarly-sized squads — like next week against Necedah.
“I think there’s a lot for us to build on,” the coach said. “I think we’ll be more physical next week because of the game we played tonight. All-in-all, I’m excited to see what we can do. I think the effort’s there and we need to clean some things up and we’ll be OK.”
