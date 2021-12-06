High school football: Daily News names 11 players All-Area football first team

The 2021 fall football season featured thrilling comebacks, playoff upsets and one local team’s trip to U.S. Bank Stadium. Beyond just the brightest highlights, a number of players in the area stood out on the gridiron week-in and week-out. Here is this year’s Winona Daily News All-Area Football Team, with 11 first-team and 11 second-team recipients, listed in alphabetical order. Players were picked by sports editor Andrew Tucker with recommendations from area coaches.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Malachi Bunke, senior, QB/DB, Rushford-Peterson

Bunke was an indispensable part of the Trojans’ run to state this year, both as a stellar athlete on both sides of the ball, but as a leader on and off the field as well, which earned him a spot on the All-Area first team, as well as being named the Daily News Player of the Year.

On defense Bunke was a tenacious defensive back that was solid both as a ball-hawk, like when he intercepted a pass in the end zone against Bethlehem Academy to help the team clinch an undefeated regular season, and as a hard-hitting tackler, like when he finished second on the team in tackles in their state semifinals defeat against Minneota.

Even more impressive than his defensive contributions were his offensive successes under center for R-P.

Over the course of the season, Bunke went 112-for-210 — a 53% completion percentage — for 1,761 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 games. He added 85 rushes for 354 yards, which averaged 4.2 yards per carry, and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Bunke was named the Mid Southeast district MVP this fall, and was All-District for the second season in a row.

FIRST TEAM

Collin Bonow, senior, RB/LB, Lewiston-Altura: Back-to-back Southeast All-District selection. … The area’s leading rusher with a school-record 1,451 yards and 21 touchdowns on 135 carries for a 10.7 yards per carry average in 10 games. … Also had five receptions for 118 yards and one touchdown. … Defensively, Bonow had 37 solo tackles, 12 assists, eight tackles for loss and two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns. … Coach Brent Olson said “He was extremely difficult to tackle and with his ability to stop and start, he was the perfect back in our wing-t offense.”

Bryan Cassellius, junior, LB/TE/K, Winona: Back-to-back Big Southeast All-District selection, also named Big Southeast special teams player of the year in 2021. … Totaled 58 total tackles, with 24 solo and 34 assisted tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks in seven games. … Caught 14 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. … Kicked two field goals and went 16-for-21 on extra points as the Winhawks kicker. … A two-year captain who has provided worth beyond just his on-field statistics, says coach John Cassellius, “He leads by example and knows where all the players’ assignments are.”

Luke Gardner, sophomore, WR/DB/KR, Cotter: Mid Southeast All-District selection. … Led Cotter with 52 receptions for 618 yards and six touchdowns in eight games. … Returned two kickoffs and one punt for touchdowns for three total special teams scores. … Had eight tackles and two interceptions, with one returned for a touchdown. … Coach Kyler Sieben said “Luke is a dynamic athlete who is always willing to do whatever is asked of him. With him only being a sophomore, we are very excited to see what the next two years have in store.”

Mason Langowski, junior, DB/WR, Winona: Big Southeast All-District selection this fall, earned All-District honorable mention last season. … Totaled 45 tackles, with 21 solo and 24 assisted tackles, while also grabbing four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown in 10 games. … Led the Winhawks in receptions with 20 for 314 yards and two touchdowns. … Rushed 39 times for 214 yards and three touchdowns. … Also filled in at quarterback due to injuries. … Coach John Cassellius said “Mason is a captain, and leads our team in INTS and receptions… He is the leader of our secondary on defense.”

Justin Ruberg, senior, LB/WR/P, Rushford-Peterson: Back-to-back Mid Southeast All-District selection, also named the district’s defensive player of the year this fall. … Totaled 44 tackles, with 27 solo and 17 assisted tackles, with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. … As a captain, Ruberg was involved in calling the plays for the team’s linebackers and linemen. … On offense, Ruberg led the Trojans in a trio of receiving statistics with 35 receptions, 575 yards and 11 touchdowns. … Also served as R-P’s punter, where a handful of solid punts helped the Trojans shut out Fillmore Central 7-0 in the section final.

Wyatt Seibel, senior, WR/DB, Cochrane-Fountain City: Back-to-back All-Dairyland First-Team recipient. … Led the Pirates with 26 catches, 459 yards, four touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversion catches. … Totaled 41 tackles, with 30 solo and 11 assisted tackles, and intercepted one pass. … Coach Jesse Cyrus said “Wyatt has been a force at the receiver position for a couple seasons now… He is a tall athletic receiver who can go up and get the ball as well as make the short simple catch and turn it into a great play.”

Logan Skalet, senior, OL/DL, Rushford-Peterson: Named Mid-Southeast All-District this fall after earning All-District honorable mention last season. … Totaled 20 solo tackles, including four tackles for loss and three sacks. … Played tackle on offensive line to aid the Trojans to rush for 1,657 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Carson Thompson, senior, OL/DL, Rushford-Peterson: Back-to-back Mid Southeast All-District selection. … Totaled 51 solo tackles, including 26 tackles for loss and nine sacks. … Played center on offensive line to aid the Trojans to rush for 1,657 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Justice Vaaler, senior, LB/ATH, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau: Named All-Coulee First-Team as linebacker. … Totaled 58 tackles, with 37 solo and 21 assisted tackles, with 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. … Played QB, RB, FB and TE on offense. … Went 32-for-64 passing for 287 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. … Rushed 55 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. … Caught two passes for 30 yards. … Coach Jeff Wiseman said “He was a unanimous MVP and a wonderful person to coach.”

Wesley Wollan, junior, OL/DL, Winona: Back-to-back Big Southeast All-District selection. … Totaled 52 tackles, with 13 solo and 39 assisted tackles, with a team-leading 14 tackles for loss and a tie for the team lead with three sacks. … Coach John Cassellius said “He was the leader of the offensive and defensive line ... He plays with a low pad level and a non-stop motor.”

COACH OF THE YEAR

Davin Thompson, Rushford-Peterson: Coach Thompson led the Trojans to the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2002, while also leading the team to its first state appearance and state win since 2016. Helped develop an area-leading four All-Area players.

SECOND TEAM

The 11-player second team is as follows: Austin Becker, senior, QB/DB, C-FC. Andrew Bissen, junior, LB, C-FC. Jayden Boynton, senior, OL, L-A. Dominic Davis, junior, RB/DB, Winona. Tate Gilbertson, senior, QB/DL, Cotter. Thomas Haney, junior, OL/DL, G-E-T. Grady Hengel, junior, WR/DB, R-P. Abraham Kamara, senior, WR/DB, Cotter. Ayden Lisowski, junior, OL, C-FC. Matthew Schell, senior, OL, L-A. Brady Seiling, junior, RB/WR/DB, G-E-T.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

