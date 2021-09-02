High school football: Cotter enters season with larger roster and newfound optimism

The last time Cotter brought those kind of numbers to the gridiron was in 2017, when a team led by 12 senior helped the Ramblers to a 4-4 record, the only time in the last decade that they’ve finished with a record level or above the .500 mark.

After 2017, it was back to Square 1, with Cotter needing to regroup after losing most of its starting core to graduation.

Could the same fate await the Ramblers again after this season? Sieben doesn’t think so.

“I think it’s a very promising time right now,” he said. “We had a really good group of seniors in 2017, but unfortunately when they all graduated we kind of had to start all over again. And so this year, there’s certainly a lot of excitement, and I think a lot of that is because we have a lot of underclassmen and the junior high class as well, and we’re hoping to continue to bring those kids up so we don’t climb the mountain a little bit and then fall back to the bottom every time.

“It doesn’t feel like after this year we’re going to go down the roller coaster again and have to start over. I feel like we can continue to build. You know, win a few games this year and then continue to build on that as we go forward.”