High school football: C-FC hopes young O-Line can keep up with playmakers

Every new season brings with it question marks, but if there is one thing Cochrane-Fountain City High School football coach Jesse Cyrus knows it’s this: The Pirates will be just fine when it comes to their skill positions.
“With Wyatt (Seibel) back at receiver, basically our two running backs from last year and then Austin Becker back leading the at quarterback — I mean our position guys, I think we have obviously a lot of experience back,” said Cyrus, who is in his third year at the helm. “But we also have some pretty good depth there.”
Seibel made the Elite 11 All-Area Winona Daily News Football Team last season as a junior after snagging 12 passes for 236 yards (19.6 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in just four regular season games, while Becker — who was honorable mention All-Area — threw for 617 passing yards and eight touchdowns in four games as a first year starter. And with Matt Bjorge coming on as a runner and a receiving threat out of the backfield, as well as the likes of Eyan Knecht and Andrew Bissen one can see why the Pirates like what they have in their position groups.
But the question for Cyrus and C-FC will be if they can give time for Becker to find Seibel and if they can give space for Bjorge to run through.
“Our biggest thing is that we basically have one returning starting lineman,” Cyrus said. “So that’s been our main focus is just trying to get those guys caught up. One or two didn’t play last year because of COVID and just the other guys haven’t been on the field enough. … So we’re trying to keep Austin on his feet as best we can and get rid of the ball, get it out to the playmakers and see what they can do.”
Cyrus did say, the young group up front has some talent, but just need to get their feet wet with some game action. But with that lack of experience, the Pirates aim to play more of a spread style offense in hopes that quick passes can lead to some big plays.
“We are just trying to get out there quick and get to the sidelines and see if we can run past somebody,” Cyrus said.
The Pirates find themselves in a similar situation on the defensive side of the ball where an inexperienced line is surrounded by some playmakers. The group will be led by Caleb Nisbit, who is someone that Cyrus and company will be lining up at linebacker, as well as a little bit of defensive-end. He was third on the team with 24 combined tackles last year and with the graduation of three of their top four tacklers last season in the forms of Zach Foley, Philip Kryzston and Michael Bissen, the Pirates will need him to take a step forward.
“Caleb is going to be our leading tackler, I can promise you that,” Cyrus said.
Cyrus is comfortable in the backend with the likes of Becker, Seibel and Bjorge playing defensive back, but the front seven is where they will need improvement. Cyrus saw that first hand when they scrimmaged Onalaska Luther and Arcadia on Friday the 13th.
“There’s some spots to fill with some big boys and Foley at linebacker,” Cyrus said. “We just have to find the guys and they got to be aggressive to fill those spots and go. After the scrimmage on Friday, I think a couple of our linebackers kind of realized, ‘Oh it’s time to start playing faster.’ It’s not JV football, but it takes time on the field and they’re getting it. They’re going to get it more and more and more. … But hopefully sooner rather than later.”
But for now the Pirates will enjoy the ride after a season that saw them not start until mid-September and was limited to just five total games, where they went 1-4. They open up the season hosting Brookwood at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It was just good, mentally and everything for the kids to have a little bit of normalcy and get the opportunity to play (last season),” Cyrus said. “Obviously it was shortened. It was a cluster bomb, no doubt. But the kids’ attitudes were great. And I think that has carried over into this year where they are back to a little bit of a normal season and starting when you normally start, and I think everybody can take a deep breath and be like, ‘OK, here we go.’
“Just get back to a normal season and let’s hope it stays that way.”