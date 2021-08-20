High school football: C-FC hopes young O-Line can keep up with playmakers

Cyrus did say, the young group up front has some talent, but just need to get their feet wet with some game action. But with that lack of experience, the Pirates aim to play more of a spread style offense in hopes that quick passes can lead to some big plays.

“We are just trying to get out there quick and get to the sidelines and see if we can run past somebody,” Cyrus said.

The Pirates find themselves in a similar situation on the defensive side of the ball where an inexperienced line is surrounded by some playmakers. The group will be led by Caleb Nisbit, who is someone that Cyrus and company will be lining up at linebacker, as well as a little bit of defensive-end. He was third on the team with 24 combined tackles last year and with the graduation of three of their top four tacklers last season in the forms of Zach Foley, Philip Kryzston and Michael Bissen, the Pirates will need him to take a step forward.

“Caleb is going to be our leading tackler, I can promise you that,” Cyrus said.

Cyrus is comfortable in the backend with the likes of Becker, Seibel and Bjorge playing defensive back, but the front seven is where they will need improvement. Cyrus saw that first hand when they scrimmaged Onalaska Luther and Arcadia on Friday the 13th.