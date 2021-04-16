High school football: Behind its rushing attack, G-E-T overwhelms Black River Falls

GALESVILLE — Luke Vance felt like the G-E-T High School football team wasn’t focused on its first offensive possession of Friday night’s game.
A rare three straight plays from the Red Hawks without picking up a single yard — first a false start, then a negative run and an incomplete pass — seemed to back up the senior running back’s theory as the team’s drive stalled in Black River Falls territory.
“We were just kind of getting a lot of stupid penalties, just shooting ourselves in the foot, and that didn’t help,” Vance said.
Then, Vance paused.
“We worked out the kinks,” he said.
G-E-T certainly did.
First, junior Randon Rommel ripped off big runs, then Vance, then sophomore Brady Seiling. Senior Aidan Henscheid even got in on the action with a touchdown in the second half.
Behind their vaunted rushing attack, the Red Hawks built an 11-point halftime lead before pulling away for a 52-13 win over the visiting Tigers.
G-E-T, which improved to 4-0, rushed for 548 yards on 50 carries for an average of nearly 11 yards per carry. Vance led the way with 22 carries for 267 yards and four touchdowns, while Seiling (seven for 131 and a score) and Rommel (10 for 87 and a score) made the most of their touches.
“When we click on offense, it’s just like, ‘Keep rolling,’” Vance said. “Like, we have it. Might as well keep doing it if it works.”
“It took us a little while to get going again, and that’s frustrating for me to see,” Red Hawks coach Jon Steffenhagen added. “But once they got it figured out, then I’m pretty proud of them again.”
After coming up empty on its first possession, G-E-T scored every time it had the ball until the final possession of the game, when it ran out the clock. At the start of its second drive, though, it appeared the mistakes might continue.
A hold on the first play and a negative run from Vance on the second put the Red Hawks behind the chains. But they were able to convert four third downs as they marched down the field, including a 13-yard touchdown run by Rommel to put G-E-T on the board first.
“It was nice to get Randon in there tonight,” Steffenhagen said. “Brady was playing a lot on defense; I could see he was kind of getting tired. Randon came in, did a nice job.
“When you’ve got three backs in the backfield and two of them aren’t playing defense, it kind of helps you out in the long run.”
The Red Hawks were efficient on their next drive; they needed only eight plays to go 68 yards, and Vance capped the drive with a 14-yard score that extended G-E-T’s lead to 16-6 with 1 minute, 31 seconds left in the second quarter.
A flurry of scoring followed to close out the half.
Led by sophomore quarterback Evan Voss, Black River Falls (1-3) answered in four plays on the ensuing possession. A 21-yard touchdown pass from Voss to junior Karten Hunter — their second scoring connection of the game — brought the Tigers within 16-13 with 48 seconds left before halftime.
Voss completed 11 of his 23 passes for 155 yards and two scores, while Hunter had five catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
But Vance quickly put the Red Hawks back in front by double digits. His 42-yard scamper with 23 seconds left on the clock gave G-E-T a 24-13 advantage.
Black River Falls moved the ball well with the limited time it had remaining in the half, but the clock ran out before it could find the end zone.
The Red Hawks then picked up where they left off to start the second half — they went 61 yards in four plays, capped by a 39-yard TD run by Vance, to open the third quarter — while their defense shut down the Tigers. Black River Falls totaled just 46 yards in the second half.
“We were trying some new coverages in the first half, and then at halftime we said, ‘OK, let’s go back to what we normally do,’” Steffenhagen said. “… And kids made plays on the ball. In the first half, I saw a couple times, it’s like they’re just looking at the ball, waiting for them to catch it and then they tackle him.”
G-E-T’s offense, meanwhile, continued to churn out yards, and its lead grew to 46-13 early in the fourth quarter.
“Like I told my players, we played a really good two quarters. The problem in football is you play four of them,” Black River Falls coach Jeremiah Vangen said. “They just wore us down. That’s what they do. It was a weightlifting game, and they’ve just got more weightlifters.”
The Red Hawks will look to stay unbeaten when they play at Arcadia next week.
The Tigers, meanwhile, will host Belleville.