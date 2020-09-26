High school cross country: Winona boys, girls take third at triangular

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Senior High boys and girls cross country teams both finished third out of three teams at the triangular they hosted Saturday.

Owatonna won the boys meet with 31 points, followed by Century (32 points) and the Winhawks (73).

The teams finished in the same order in the girls meet. Owatonna had 24 points, Century had 31, and Winona had 83.

Senior Cody Peterson finished third in the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 9.2 seconds, but no other Winhawk finished in the top 15. Sophomore Myles Rasmussen (18:33) was the closest at 16th.

Century’s Seth Hill won the boys race in 16:40.7

In the girls race, seventh-grader Kylie Pollock (15th, 22:50.5) was the only Winona runner in the top 15. Senior Colleen Halleck (23:32.8) finished 16th.

Century’s Caitlin McWilliams won the girls race in 19:54.3.

Saturday was the first race for the Winhawks since Sept. 3. The next day sports were postponed for a minimum of two weeks that ended up being 17 days.