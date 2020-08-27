High school cross country: Peterson, Sheridan lead Winhawks in season-opener

Winona Senior High cross country coach Jed Reisetter has one goal for senior Cody Peterson this season.
"Go and win every race you are in."
So far, 1-for-1.
Despite difficult conditions that saw the heat index approach 100 degrees, Peterson dominated from start to finish, winning by more than 45 seconds with a time of 18 minutes and 39.3 seconds to help the Winhawks kick off their season with a win over Rochester John Marshall Thursday night at Winona Senior High School.
Peterson wasn't the only Winhawk to run well, as Winona finished with three runners in the top four with sophomores Myles Rasmussen (19:36) and Isaac Allred (20:14) placing third and fourth, respectively.
For Peterson — who took 25th at last year's MSHSL Class AA state meet — it just felt good being back out there.
"I'm just really glad to be able to have a season," Peterson said. "All summer we were talking about whether we would have one or not. ... It's just really nice to be able to be out there."
Thursday's meet was the kickstart to a different high school fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cross country meets this year will be limited to duals and triangulars instead of the traditional multi-team invitationals. The Winhawks also can't hold meets at St. Mary's this year and instead have to make a course around the Winona Senior High campus, something they do every year for the Jim Flim Invitational.
"All those little variables and those changes that come, it feels pretty good to be here now," Reisetter said.
Reisetter was also happy with Peterson's performance, but has been even more proud with the way Peterson has taken a leadership role for a young Winhawks squad that has just two seniors.
"Cody is in solid shape," Winhawks coach Jed Reisetter said. "He's had a long career of having people be with him or ahead him to pull him along. So this is the first chance or the first situation he's found himself in where he's the guy now. He's done a better job of pulling those people alongside behind him, kind of repaying the favors that he was paid as a youngster. So that's been fun to see."
Due to the heat, Peterson used the advice from Reisetter in being more conservative in the first mile — but by the time the two-mile mark came — Peterson found himself all alone. When he reached the home stretch, his competition was nowhere to be found.
"I was going to go out and kind of sit a little bit, but halfway I kind of just ended up going for it about halfway," Peterson said. "It wasn't really what I was expecting."
On the girls side, it was sophomore Sarah Sheridan that led the way for the Winhawks, finishing second (24:55.2) behind John Marshall's Greta Freed (22:19.2). The graduation of two-time state qualifier Anni Skillicorn as well as Carol Miller, left the Winhawks with some shoes to fill. Yet, it appears Sheridan has the makings and the drive to step up, as she impressed the coaches with her offseason training.
"Sarah Sheridan's story is just a classic example of how hard work can take you places," Reisetter said. "She was running some decent JV stuff last year but throughout this whole pandemic, she has really dedicated herself and oftentimes she was by herself just out there pounding the pavement, getting that mileage in. The race course doesn't lie when you come out."
The Winhawks also received a great race from seventh-grader Kylie Pollock, who held off John Marshall's senior Caitlin Graves in the last 100 yards to place third (25:24.7).
Senior Colleen Halleck finished fifth (25:28.5) while Julia Kronebusch took eighth (26:32.2) for the Winhawks, who finished with 32 points while John Marshall scored 25. But once again, the Winhawks were just happy to be out there.
"What we did today was just so cool," Sheridan said. "I'm just so glad that we can try to get back to how things were."
