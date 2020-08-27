High school cross country: Peterson, Sheridan lead Winhawks in season-opener

"All those little variables and those changes that come, it feels pretty good to be here now," Reisetter said.

Reisetter was also happy with Peterson's performance, but has been even more proud with the way Peterson has taken a leadership role for a young Winhawks squad that has just two seniors.

"Cody is in solid shape," Winhawks coach Jed Reisetter said. "He's had a long career of having people be with him or ahead him to pull him along. So this is the first chance or the first situation he's found himself in where he's the guy now. He's done a better job of pulling those people alongside behind him, kind of repaying the favors that he was paid as a youngster. So that's been fun to see."

Due to the heat, Peterson used the advice from Reisetter in being more conservative in the first mile — but by the time the two-mile mark came — Peterson found himself all alone. When he reached the home stretch, his competition was nowhere to be found.

"I was going to go out and kind of sit a little bit, but halfway I kind of just ended up going for it about halfway," Peterson said. "It wasn't really what I was expecting."