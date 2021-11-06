High school cross country: LARP's Tyler Rislov takes sixth at state

Out of the 23 Winona-area athletes that competed in the state cross country meets at St. Olaf College on Saturday, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson senior Tyler Rislov had the best finish of them all.

The senior placed sixth in the Class A boys race, crossing the finish line at 16-minutes, 38-seconds to earn four points for the LARP squad, which ended the meet at 230 points and placed 13th out of 16 teams. This was the second-consecutive trip to state for LARP, after a 15th-place finish in 2019 and no state meet being held in 2020.

Nova Classical Academy won the race with 122 points, just ahead of second-place Perham’s 128.

Senior Jacob McClearly of Perham did win the race with a time of 16:09, though, beating out Nova senior Henry Karelitz at 16:25.

LARP’s team score was completed by senior Andrew Hoiness (17:18, 32nd, 20), sophomore Ryan Prinsen (18:04.37, 101st, 58), sophomore Tyler Betthauser (18:04.59, 102nd, 59) and sophomore Sam Adamcyk (18:58, 137th, 89).

Heading into next season Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson loses its top two runners, but the next five will be back to try to make it three state meets in a row.

Cotter was represented in the Class A boys race by sophomore John Fritts, competing as an individual. Fritts finished 37th with a time of 17:22.

In the girls Class A race the Cotter team had a slightly better finish than LARP’s boys, placing 11th out of 16 with a team score of 245. Staples-Motley won the championship with 103 points, just beating Perham’s score of 109.

This was the Ramblers’ first trip to state since a third-place finish in 2018.

Freshman Sonja Semling had the Ramblers’ best finish, taking 16th place in the 156-runner field at a time of 19:55.08 to earn 11 points for Cotter. Amanda Overgaauw, a junior from Murray County Central, won the race with a time of 18:09, more than a half-minute faster than second-place senior Tenley Nelson of Luverne’s time of 18:47.

Semling was joined by freshman Hazel Freyre (20:30, 49th, 29), freshman Kyra Kotsmith (22:18, 111th, 66), freshman Macy Piechowski (22:25, 114th, 69) and seventh-grader Hope Parnow (22:26, 115th, 70) to round out the team’s score.

With all five of the Ramblers’ scorers — and six of the seven varsity runners overall — back for multiple more years, the future is bright in the Cotter cross country program.

Class AA

Winona’s boys team competed in the Class AA race for the first time since a 15th-place finish in 2017, and this year’s team also finished 15th with a score of 332. Big Lake won the title with at 92 points, ahead of second-place Monticello’s 102.

Junior Myles Rasmussen had the Winhawks’ best time of the day, finishing in 17:40.31 to take 62nd place out of the 160-runner field and earn 36 points for WSHS.

The Winhawks’ team score was rounded out by senior Brenden Full (18:11, 108th, 66), seventh-grader Phineas Van Fossen (18:26, 115th, 72), junior Jared Loos (18:34, 124th, 78) and sophomore Jordan Northouse (18:36, 126th, 80).

Much like the Ramblers girls, the Winhawks boys return six of their seven varsity runners next season with promise in the future.

That was not the end of WSHS’s day at state, though, as junior Olivia Becker represented the team in the last race of the event as an individual in the Class AA girls meet.

Becker finished 49th overall out of 159 runners for Winona’s top placement of the day, crossing the finish line at 20:19.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

