High school cross-country: LARP boys win Winona's cross-country invitational

At Winona’s annual Jim Flim Invitational on Saturday, it was a local team that took home the trophy in the boys race as the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson co-op won the meet with a score of 54 points to beat out second-place Belle Plaine’s 60.

LARP had four runners in the top 11 and two in the top four, with senior Tyler Rislov taking third, senior Andrew Hoiness taking fourth, sophomore Tyler Betthauser in 10th and Ryan Prinsen in 11th.

Junior Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine took first place individually out of 70 runners.

Three more local athletes cracked the top 10 as Cotter sophomore John Fritts placed sixth, and Winona juniors Myles Rasmussen and Jared Loos took seventh and ninth respectively.

As a team, Winona’s boys took third out of 11 teams with a score of 88, and Cotter placed 8th at 206.

In the girls meet, Winona’s squad had the best local finish, taking fifth out of eight with a score of 114. Faribault won the meet with a score of 42. LARP placed seventh at 177 points.

Eighth grader Brynn Beardsley of Faribault took first place out of 63 girls runners.

Junior Olivia Becker was the only local runner to make the top 10, finishing seventh overall. LARP’s top finisher was sophomore Ellie Ekern in 33rd place.

