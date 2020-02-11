Jack Herczeg understands he has done a lot in his high school swimming career.
He is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of Winona Senior High School athletics, and he holds multiple school, pool, conference and section records. He was a double state champion as a junior, winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle swims at the MSHSL Class A state meet in March. This came a season after, he won the 100 freestyle as a sophomore, and was a member of two state championship relay teams as well. In July, Herczeg earned one of the highest honors a high school swimmer can receive when he was named an All-American by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) after his state winning time of 45.38 was the 89th fastest 100-yard freestyle in the country. The top 100 times earn All-America honors. Then in October, he committed to swim collegiately at Ohio State University. The accolades even blow his teammates away.
“It’s unbelievable,” teammate and fellow senior Alex Jorgenson said. “Like you try to work as hard as him and just see him going super fast in practices and it’s surreal, honestly, to see that a guy that’s your same age just succeeding such a great amount.”
It’s an incredible resume, but Herczeg isn’t done yet. Not even close.
“You hear all sorts of stories of people losing motivation once they reach the top,” Herczeg said. “That’s something that you always have to kind of keep in the back of your mind and stay on top of that. The big thing for me was not so much actually winning the titles, but how fast I went. “The main goal is always to go faster, because when you swim well and you win, it’s great. If you swim well, and you take second, third, whatever the case is, if you’ve been faster than you’ve ever been before, you should consider that a win.”
Obviously, Herczeg likes to win, but this year winning means something different.
“This year, it has just been a non-stop desire,” coach Chris Meyer said. “Instead of state titles, its let’s shoot for a state record. Its let’s see how fast you can go before you go to Ohio.”
Herczeg has done just that.
He’s been a man on a mission since committing to Ohio State, smashing pool records left and right. He broke the 39-year-old Winona Senior High pool record for the 50-yard freestyle in December with a time of 21.61 seconds. In fact, you can see his name littered across not only Winona’s record board, but also a good majority in the Big 9 Conference. He broke a pair of pool records in Austin in the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard free after he swam his portion of the 200 freestyle relay in a blistering 21.55 seconds before breaking two more pool records in Red Wing in the 200 and 100 free.
“It’s nice to know that after high school season ended, I wasn’t done swimming, that I’d have more swimming to do,” Herczeg said. “Also that’s something that motivates me, because if I’m not doing too great this season, I know that I have to step it up for next season. So that’s really been driving me to get the best out of this. So that when I get to Ohio State, I’ll be faster than I’ve ever been before. So that way I can improve upon that.”
You will also see his name up there when it comes to relays, as the quartet of Herczeg, Grant Wolner, Jorgenson and Tanner Lozenski have been unstoppable as a relay team this year, setting pool records and just flat out dominating the competition at times. As the season winds down, it’s those relays that Herczeg has grown to truly cherish.
“Every time we do a relay, especially when it’s use four, you always kind of think well we’ve only got however many relays together left this season,” Herczeg said. “We had our last home meet of the year and that was full of emotions, really charged out. There’s always some emotions with it, as you kind of count down how many relays you got left.”
Of course, there aren’t many relays or races left. The Winhawks are down to sections, which kick off on Feb. 19 in Rochester, and the Class A state meet — Feb. 27 at the University of Minnesota. The Winhawks have their sights set on a team state title — they finished third last year after finishing second the season before.
“The biggest thing is always trying to improve upon what you’ve done before,” Herczeg said. “We want the team state title, we want individual titles. We want to win as much as we can. But the biggest goal is that we want to swim fast and do the best that we can and help each other out, especially on those relays. The main goal is to get to state and then once we’re at state, swim as fast as we possibly can. Hopefully that leads to a state title as a team and individuals.”
