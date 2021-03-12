High school boys swimming: Four Winhawks qualify for state

ROCHESTER — The Winona/Cotter boys swim and dive team saw four qualify for the state tournament after stellar performances at the MSHSL Section 1A meet on Thursday in Rochester.

Sophomores Julius Hanson and Colin White, junior Brayden Coudron and freshman Elijah Vieth punched their ticket to the MSHSL Class A state meet set for Saturday, March 20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

As a team the Winhawks finished fifth out of eight with 249 points.

Hanson took second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.89) to earn an individual trip to state. White will compete in two events, qualifying in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish (23.40) and the 100 butterfly with a second-place finish (56.18).

Vieth took third in the 500-freestyle (5:12.91) to punch his ticket to state.

The Winhawks were close to sending a pair of relay teams to state as well, but the 200-medley relay team of White, Hanson, Coudron and Gavin Nelson was disqualified after notching a state-qualifying time (1:41). It was judged that the Winhawks relay exchange left early.

The 400 freestyle relay finished 0.7 seconds short of a state qualifying time.

