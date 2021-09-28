High school boys soccer: Wieser brothers, two at Aquinas and one at La Crescent-Hokah, enjoy unique opportunity to play against one another

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — JB Wieser has logged plenty of minutes in goal for the Aquinas High School boys soccer team, but the senior couldn’t help feeling a little anxious on Monday night.

His freshman brother, Simon, felt the nerves, too.

The matchup had been on their radar for more than a year — the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last fall’s meeting and it had already been postponed twice this season — and they were finally about to get their shot at bragging rights.

That’s because about 120 yards from JB, down at the other end of Earl Seaton Field, their other brother Nick was preparing to start at goalkeeper for La Crescent-Hokah.

“As soon as we heard in August (that the game was scheduled), we started talking about it,” said Nick, a junior. “A little chirping and stuff at home.”

It was a unique opportunity for members of the same family to compete against one another, and while all three enjoyed the experience, JB and Simon get to savor a 5-2 Blugolds win.

“It was a lot of fun,” Simon said with a grin. “A lot of rivalries at home, so it was nice to settle (those).”

“I know probably over half of the (La Crescent-Hokah) student section,” JB said. “... We grew up playing sports together and competing against each other even, so it just felt good to get a win in front of them.

“I’ll definitely remember this one forever.”

The explanation for how the brothers ended up at different schools is fairly simple: Their parents left the choice up to them, and each said friendships played a role in their decisions.

So after attending Crucifixion Elementary School in La Crescent, JB went with his friends across the Mississippi River. Simon did the same, while Nick became a Lancer.

All three have made contributions on teams that are having strong seasons.

Nick has played in four games and made 17 saves for La Crescent-Hokah, which was 6-3-2 entering Tuesday night’s Three Rivers Conference match against St. Charles/L-A. Before allowing five goals to Aquinas, the junior had boasted a 0.750 save percentage in 227 minutes in goal.

Simon had an assist in a win over Driftless United and a goal in a win over Caledonia, while JB has been a steady presence at goalkeeper for the Blugolds, who were 7-3-3 going into Tuesday’s MVC tilt with Sparta and are looking for their first winning season since 2015.

“Last year, we just came to practice, we just showed up and we went home,” JB said. “This year, we go to practice, we hang out afterwards, we’re all friends and all just doing everything together now.”

JB has helped Aquinas record four shutouts, and the senior made 10 saves against the Lancers.

But La Crescent-Hokah struck first on Monday night.

After a Blugolds turnover, Lancers senior Carter Hogan fielded a through ball and sent another to sophomore Wyatt Farrell in the box. But Farrell was tackled hard, and La Crescent-Hokah was given a penalty kick.

JB lunged to his right, but Lancers senior Joey Schreier went the other way to give his team a 1-0 advantage in the sixth minute.

Aquinas responded quickly as junior Henry Horstman lofted a long shot over the outstretched arms of Nick and under the crossbar in the 15th minute, and sophomore Joey Hirschboeck finished a rebound after a free kick in the 35th minute to give Aquinas a 2-1 lead.

La Crescent-Hokah had multiple opportunities to tie the game before half, but JB made a number of saves under pressure.

“My advice to JB right away was just make sure that you let less goals in than your brother,” Aquinas coach Ryan Capwell said. “So I was happy that that came to fruition today.”

“He’s got a lot of confidence out there,” Nick added. “I think I could use a little bit of that sometimes.”

The Lancers did find the equalizer early in the second half, but JB held strong from there while Blugolds junior Andrew Sutton broke the game open with back-to-back goals.

He scored in the 61st minute off an assist from Horstman — who sent a free kick from near midfield toward the box, where Sutton headed it in before Nick could punch it away. And six minutes later he had little in front of him as he sent a rocket past Nick.

But after the game, as the Aquinas bench left the sideline to join the rest of the team in celebration, Simon broke away from the group and embraced Nick, a reminder that Monday night was about more than just soccer.

“It’s a special thing that doesn’t happen very often,” La Crescent-Hokah coach JP Piché said. “You see it in maybe the NFL or somewhere, things like that, but you don’t see it in high school very much.”

“(Sometimes it is) more about making memories for them. I’m sure it’s a good memory for two of the three,” Piché added with a laugh.

And if they are able to meet again, Simon intends to make another good memory for himself.

“I hope to score on him next time,” he said. “(I was) looking for that today, but it just didn’t work out.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

