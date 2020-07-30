You have permission to edit this article.
High school boys soccer: Garrett Ping tabbed to lead Winhawks
High school boys soccer: Garrett Ping tabbed to lead Winhawks

Garrett Ping has been named the Winona Senior High boys soccer coach, the school announced Thursday.

Ping, who has worked with Winona Euro FC and the Winona Youth Soccer Association, has coached youth soccer in the Winona area for more than 15 years in addition to coaching in La Crescent, Bloomington and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Garrett Ping mug

Ping

Ping was a three-time captain and two-time all-conference player at Aquinas High School (Wis.) before playing at St. Olaf College. He was a member of the Oles' 1998 conference championship team.

