High school boys hockey: Cotter to field its own varsity team next year

Cotter will have a varsity high school boys hockey team next season the school announced on Tuesday.

For years, Cotter has been a part of a co-op with Winona Senior High but students and parents at Cotter wanted their own identity. This year they played at the junior varsity level and intend on fielding a varsity team next season.

Plans were set in motion about two years ago when a group of parents and boosters decided the time was right to form a Cotter Rambler Hockey Team. And while the team only has 10 players right now, and they must borrow goalies from their opponent, the foundation is being laid for a program that has very high aspirations.

“We are playing a junior varsity schedule this year with the intentions of playing at the varsity level next season,” Interim Athletic Director Marie Barrientos said. “It’s very exciting to see our boys’ step onto the ice in their Cotter hockey jerseys. We know that this is just the start of something wonderful.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the helm for the Ramblers is veteran coach Martin Raymond who has more than 25 years of coaching experience around the globe. Raymond said he was drawn to Cotter because of the school family and the potential to build a strong program from the bottom up.