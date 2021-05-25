High school boys golf: Arcadia's Sid Halvorsen, who was born with limb reductions, eyes top-10 finish in Coulee Conference

“I just kind of gripped it how I thought was natural and just kept going from there and haven’t really changed anything since,” Halvorsen said. “It just kind of came natural, I guess.”

Getting a solid grip can still be difficult for Halvorsen in wet conditions, but Sobotta believes it’s only a matter of time before the sophomore adds that skill.

“He’ll figure it out. That’s just the type of kid he is,” Sobotta said. “He’ll figure it out.”

Sobotta has that confidence because he’s watched Halvorsen find solutions in the past.

For example, Halvorsen doesn’t have quite as much power in his shots — particularly off the tee — because of his shorter left leg. But he frequently gets strokes back with his impeccable short game, which Sobotta said is the best on the team and allows him to get up-and-down from tricky positions.

Halvorsen’s creativity certainly helps in that.

“If I have an example, I have him actually teaching some of the kids how to hit out of the bunkers, how to hit some of these shots,” Sobotta said. “... I guess that might be a good way to explain his golf swing, his golf game — it’s just creative.”