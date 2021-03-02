High school boys basketball: Winona's three-game win streak snapped by Owatonna

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They were lights out shooting tonight," Martin said. "They just play off the ball so well. Everybody is spotting up for 3. They shot well tonight. ... We had been averaging about 43 points per game defensively through our 2-3 zone and man. That's what we stuck to tonight but they hit so many shots. We tried to do a little bit of face guarding with Brayden Williams but these kids are fast.

"They got open and got some easy buckets. We didn't do a great job on the defensive glass tonight. A lot of second-chance opportunities."

The Winhawks went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead back down to single digits at 35-28 but the Huskies seized momentum again with a pair of free throws right before the half to take a 37-28 lead. After the teams traded baskets on multiple possessions to open up the second half, the Winhawks once again found themselves down seven at 45-38 after a bucket from Hedin. But that would be as close as they would get as the Huskies went on a 16-4 run to retake control.

The Winhawks were dug in by turnovers throughout the night. They finished with 18 compared to just seven for the Huskies.