High school boys basketball: Winona's three-game win streak snapped by Owatonna

The last time the Winona Senior High boys basketball team faced off against Owatonna they were without their leading scorer Jasper Hedin because of an ankle injury.
The Winhawks battled tough before the Huskies ultimately pulled away late in the second half for the 21-point victory.
With Hedin now back, the Winhawks hoped Tuesday night would be a different story but the dynamic duo of Owatonna 6-foot-8 big man Evan Dushek and guard Brayden Williams proved too much to handle as the Huskies snapped the Winhawks' three-game win streak with an 88-67 victory at Winona Senior High.
The Winhawks drop to 7-7 overall and 7-7 in the Big 9, while the Huskies improve to 11-3, 11-3.
"That's a great team," coach Kyle Martin said. "They are No. 1 in their sections and a favorite to go to state."
The Huskies jumped out to a 35-19 lead thanks to a 22-10 run that was fueled by a combined 15 points from Dushek and guard Brayden Williams. Those two gave the Winhawks fits throughout the night as Dushek was a force inside — both on the glass and in the paint — making the right decisions in kicking it out to open shooters like Williams.
Williams finished with three 3s on the night but was just as deadly when driving to the basket. He finished with a game-high 25 points, while Dushek added 22 points as the two accounted for over half of the Huskies' points.
"They were lights out shooting tonight," Martin said. "They just play off the ball so well. Everybody is spotting up for 3. They shot well tonight. ... We had been averaging about 43 points per game defensively through our 2-3 zone and man. That's what we stuck to tonight but they hit so many shots. We tried to do a little bit of face guarding with Brayden Williams but these kids are fast.
"They got open and got some easy buckets. We didn't do a great job on the defensive glass tonight. A lot of second-chance opportunities."
The Winhawks went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead back down to single digits at 35-28 but the Huskies seized momentum again with a pair of free throws right before the half to take a 37-28 lead. After the teams traded baskets on multiple possessions to open up the second half, the Winhawks once again found themselves down seven at 45-38 after a bucket from Hedin. But that would be as close as they would get as the Huskies went on a 16-4 run to retake control.
The Winhawks were dug in by turnovers throughout the night. They finished with 18 compared to just seven for the Huskies.
"Owatonna is one of the better defensive teams we will see all season, just because of their athleticism and how fast they are," Martin said. "They are kind of like Austin. We tried to do some cuts off the ball, a lot of high post stuff, but we turned the ball over quite a bit tonight."
Hedin did his best to keep the Winhawks in it, finishing with a team-best 24 points to go along with eight rebounds. He had a spurt in the second half that saw him score 10 straight for the Winhawks. Senior AJ Appicelli added 13 points, while fellow senior Jake Miller added nine. But in addition to the high amount of turnovers, Winona also finished just 7-for-19 from the free throw line.
"We had some shots that weren't falling tonight," Martin said. "Especially free throws. We left 10-15 points at the free throw line, which is going to affect any game."
Winona will look to start a new streak Friday when they travel to take on Faribault. The Winhawks beat the Falcons 66-53 earlier in the season.