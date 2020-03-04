High school boys basketball: Winona's season ends with loss to Simley

After Jasper Hedin knocked down a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to push the Winona Senior High boys basketball team’s lead up to nine early in the second half, it appeared the third-seeded Winhawks were well on their way to an MSHSL Section 1AAA opening round victory.
But sixth-seeded Simley had other ideas.
Using an 18-4 run and a game-high 24 points from Breyton Buysman, Simley pulled off the upset, advancing to Saturday’s semifinals with a 58-49 victory over the Winhawks on Tuesday night at Winona Senior High School.
After a back-and-forth first half that saw seven lead changes in the first 18 minutes, the Winhawks pushed a 25-22 halftime lead up to nine after back-to-back 3s from Jackson Nibbelink and Hedin. But after that 3, Winona had a hard time scoring with turnovers dooming the Winhawks (12-15).
“We hit a couple of 3s and had big energy,” coach Kyle Martin said. “(Then) we turned the ball over. They get some easy layups. It kind of happens that fast.”
Simley went on an 18-4 run, thanks in part to turnovers, but also because of Buysman — who scored eight during the run that turned a nine-point deficit into a 40-35 lead. Buysman finished with a game-high 24 points, 17 of which came in the second half and at times fueled an offense that was struggling in the half court.
“No. 11 shot really great,” Martin said. “I haven’t seen him shoot like that, so hats off to him. I wished him good luck to whoever they played, because he had a great night.”
Simley (14-13) did a good job of mixing up different defenses, utilizing a 3-2/1-2-2 zone and a box-and-one in addition to man-to-man. The box-and-one was meant to take out Hedin and it worked, as they held the talented sophomore to just six points.
“They did a nice job of using a box-and-one on Jasper, it kind of took him out of the game,” Martin said. “Jasper is a young guy that has an exceptional future and he’s going to have to learn to deal with that, because I think that’s going to be his future. But they did a good job running their 3-2 zone ... We just made some simple mistakes.”
After Simley went up 40-35, the Winhawks went on a 8-2 run capped off by a four-point play by Austin Mlynczak that gave Winona the lead back at 43-42.
But the Winhawks couldn’t hold the lead.
After the two sides traded buckets, it was Buysman that gave Simley the lead for good, drilling a corner 3 to put them up 47-45 with 2:20 left.
After a missed 3-pointer and a miss on the ensuing offensive rebound, Winona allowed an easy layup on the other end to make it a four-point game. The Winhawks then missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and Simley was able to ice it with free throws from there.
Nibbelink led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds while Mlynczak finished with 11 while Parker Jones added eight for Winona.
“I’m proud of these guys,” Martin said. “They battled. It was a close game the whole game and Simley is a good team. I don’t care if they are a six seed. They hustle well. If we made a couple more 3s, made a couple more layups, hit a couple more free throws, it could of went our way.”