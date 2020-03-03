High school boys basketball: Simley ends Winona's season

"No. 11 shot really great," Martin said. "I haven't seen him shoot like that, so hats off to him. I wished him good luck to whoever they played, because he had a great night."

Simley did a good job of mixing up different defenses, utilizing a 3-2/1-2-2 zone and a box-and-one in addition to man-to-man. The box-and-one was meant to take out Hedin and it worked, as they held the talented sophomore to just six points.

"They did a nice job of using a box-and-one on Jasper, it kind of took him out of the game," Martin said. "Jasper is a young guy that has an exceptional future and he's going to have to learn to deal with that, because I think that's going to be his future. But they did a good job running their 3-2 zone ... We just made some simple mistakes."

After Simley went up 40-35, the Winhawks went on a 8-2 run capped off by a four-point play by Austin Mlynczak that gave Winona the lead back at 43-42.

But the Winhawks couldn't hold the lead.

After the two sides traded buckets, it was Buysman that gave Simley the lead for good, drilling a corner 3 to put them up 47-45 with 2:20 left.