High school boys basketball: Lewiston-Altura overcomes slow start to win seventh straight

Michael VanderPlas doesn't believe in trap games.
See even though his Lewiston-Altura High School boys basketball team was coming off a its second win of the week over a talented St. Charles squad just 24 hours before squaring off against a Dover-Eyota team that had struggled mightily this season, Vanderplas didn't want to hear about trap games.
"That's an excuse for me," VanderPlas said. "I know that's the name for it, but it's really just an excuse for playing bad. We don't make excuses. If we play bad, we played bad."
VanderPlas would be the first to tell you the Cardinals didn't play up to their potential on Friday night, but in the end they did just enough as they knocked off the Eagles 66-51 at Lewiston-Altura High School to cap off the regular season with their seventh consecutive win.
The Cardinals (13-5, 10-5) will now wait to see what their postseason path will be when section seedings come out this weekend.
"We'll take the win, take a section win, a conference win," VanderPlas said. "We'll take whatever momentum we can get from it into the playoffs."
The teams went back-and-forth in the first half in part because of L-A's lack of aggression on both offense and defense. The Eagles (2-14, 2-12) took advantage, driving hard into the paint where they either finished for a bucket or got to the free throw line.
"I talked to their coach after the game and just for a team that is down as they are this year and have had a rough year and they come out, outhustled us, out effort us physically," VanderPlas said. "Give them credit for doing that. They brought the fight to us. We didn't match that."
It appeared the Cardinals were ready to surge ahead when they went on a 15-6 run to take a 33-23 lead, but then the Eagles with four straight to end the first half.
"We needed to wake up," junior Thomas Menk said.
In the second half, it was Menk that helped the Cardinals do just that. After scoring 31 points on eight 3-pointers against St. Charles on Thursday, Menk finished the first half with just two points on a pair of free throws off of a technical foul. But he opened the second half by knocking down his first two 3-pointers of the night as part of a 13-4 run to help the Cardinals go ahead 46-31.
Menk would finish with 15 points — 13 of which came after halftime.
"I just needed to be more aggressive," Menk said. "And just taking defense to offense, I think we were able to get them in some spots that we weren't able to get in the first half.
"We woke up. We kind of saw our back was against the wall. We knew we couldn't take a loss at this point. I think that pressure woke us up a bit."
The Cardinals' lead would reach 20 before Dover-Eyota went on a 7-0 run to cut it back down to 56-43. But Collin Bonow ended the run with a bucket for the last of his game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds. Sam Bronk chipped in nine points, while Jerry Hines scored all seven of his points in the first six minutes.
And although it wasn't pretty, the Cardinals enter playoffs with a seven-game win streak.
"We got to figure some stuff out," VanderPlas said. "I'm looking forward to seeing them tomorrow, because I know they're going to be a completely different team at practice. I believe we will get back on the right track quickly here."