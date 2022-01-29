High school boys basketball: G-E-T's Schmitz turning heads with scoring statistics

GALESVILLE — Coming into the opening game of this basketball season, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School sophomore Cody Schmitz was excited to show off the work he had put in over the offseason.

Following a solid freshman campaign, the 6-foot-4 guard was active on the AAU circuit over the summer with the Wisconsin Playmakers, and he showed up at school early to get shots in and stayed after practice late to do the same.

Schmitz, his teammates and his coaches all expected that training to pay off, but none of them expected him to do exactly what he did.

“I expected a big game, but nothing like that. It came out of nowhere,” Schmitz said.

The sophomore sensation put himself onto the radar of Wisconsin’s basketball community on Nov. 23 when he scored 61 points as the Red Hawks won 82-67 over Sparta.

G-E-T coach Jared McCutchen admits that at the time, he and the rest of the coaching staff figured a 61-point performance was an anomaly.

Instead, Schmitz is 16 games into his season and took a 33.6-point scoring average into Saturday night’s game against visiting Rushford-Peterson. Those huge scoring performances have become somewhat mundane, with Schmitz reaching 34 points or more in eight of them.

“Thirty-plus is an unreal game at the high school level, and he’s doing that pretty consistently,” McCutchen said of the sophomore, who also averages 10.6 rebounds. “I don’t know if it’s fair that we expect that out of him, but it’s getting to the point that we kind of hope he’s getting 30-plus a night.”

For as long as he can remember, Schmitz has been obsessed with basketball.

With three older sisters that all played the sport, he started playing before he even hit kindergarten, and he always had a willing opponent or two in the family driveway.

“I really looked up to them,” said Schmitz, who has 770 career points in 29 games and has made 40 3-pointers this season. “They were beating me back and forth back in the day. I always had competition pushing me.”

Going up against such tough older opposition gave Schmitz a big leg up over kids his own age.

Fellow sophomore teammate Jack Beedle has been friends with Schmitz since kindergarten, and Beedle says his friend was always a great player.

“He’s always been skilled, quick, good with the ball, can shoot it,” Beedle said. “Little spurts of ‘Wow, this kid’s really good’ and now it’s kind of all coming to fruition.”

Both Schmitz and Beedle could not wait to join the G-E-T varsity team, so as eighth-graders the duo started hanging around practices and games every now and then, serving as ball boys.

That bit of experience observing the varsity level gave Schmitz some valuable insight into the way things would work prior to officially joining the team.

When he made the roster as a freshman, Schmitz quickly proved himself to be the squad’s best offensive player by averaging 17.8 points per game. Schmitz ended his freshman campaign with a bang, scoring 20 or more points in his final three games, which helped him earn a host of accolades including a spot on the All-Coulee Conference first team.

While he led the team in scoring, he was still a bit too young to be considered the leader of the team. Luckily, senior Sawyer Schmidt took care of that role both on and off the court last winter.

With Schmidt graduating, and no seniors on the 2021-22 roster, Schmitz realized he had to step into that role even though he is only a sophomore.

“Becoming that man that can control the offense, control the defense, point my teammates in the right direction, make everybody better as a team, becoming that person is one of my goals,” he said.

Despite being big shoes to fill so early in his career, Schmitz has been up to the challenge, according to McCutchen.

“It’s not typical to ask a sophomore to be a team captain or a leader of your crew,” McCutchen said. “Last year he was more quiet, of course, as a freshman you’d expect that. Now as a sophomore, he’s getting a lot more vocal this year. That’s a big step for him.”

That increased role has not gone unnoticed by the rest of the Red Hawks, either.

“I’m sure a lot of younger kids come and watch him play and look up to him,” Beedle said. “It helps a lot, I think, with the whole program.”

As his off-court skills improved, so did his skills with the ball in his hands; so far this season, Schmitz has nearly doubled his freshman-year scoring average.

With the statewide attention his performance has garnered, Schmitz says a few college coaches have started to reach out to him, though he says he is not well-versed enough in NCAA rules to know whether he can specifically say who he’s talked with.

For now, he is not too focused on which coaches are reaching out when, instead just trying to decide what will be the best spot for him further down the road.

“I don’t know what level I’m going to be at, but I want to get to the highest level for me and see the best player I can be,” Schmitz said.

Despite all the flashy stat lines, Schmitz knows he is not a finished product.

While there are certainly tweaks to be more efficient offensively, both McCutchen and Schmitz agree that the sophomore’s largest area of growth is his defense, particularly his off-ball abilities.

The flip side of Schmitz’s youth is that the future is bright, not only for him individually but for the team as a whole.

G-E-T’s top five scorers are two juniors, pair of sophomores, and a freshman, and McCutchen believes that the remainder of this season and the ensuing offseason are going to have an added importance.

“This will be a big summer for us because we want to have success next year,” McCutchen said. “Our expectations are getting higher as the season goes and next year we’ll have really high expectations with a group where we return everyone.”

For Schmitz, his coach’s challenge perfectly aligns with his own aspirations for the program.

“By my senior year, I want to win state,” Schmitz said.”That’s my goal.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

