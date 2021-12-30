High school basketball: Winona wins at WSU tourney with last-second shot

The final game of Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic came down to the final seconds as the hometown Winona boys basketball team defeated Worthington 64-62 when junior Bryan Cassellius scored on a putback buzzer beater Thursday night.

Winhawks senior Jasper Hedin stole a Trojans inbound with the score tied 62-62, then following a Winona timeout, Cassellius putback a Hedin miss to avoid overtime.

With the win, Winona (3-2) finished 1-1 in the tournament while Worthington (1-5) was 0-2, with both games coming down to the wire following Wednesday’s three-point defeat against Kaukauna.

Hedin was the game’s leading scorer with 21 points, with junior Wesley Wollan also hitting double digits with 13. Cassellius tied with junior Charlie VandeBerg with eight points.

Worthington was led by Mak Lia’s 16 points, with Kaleb Knoth close behind with 15 and Jacaria Swinea adding 14.

Lewiston-Altura 72, Alma/Pepin 22

The Cardinals (8-0) cruised in a 50-point win over Alma/Pepin (5-3) as they finished the tournament with a 2-0 record. The Eagles, meanwhile, finished 0-2.

L-A allowed only 12 points in the first half, and limited A/P to 10 in the second half.

It was a spread-out offensive performance for Lewiston-Altura, with 11 different players scoring in the game.

Senior Thomas Menk was the only scorer in double digits on either team, recording a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Collin Bonow nearly hit double figures, scoring nine points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 48, Pine Island 43

After losing a close game on Wednesday, the Cardinals (3-7) bounced back with a close five-point win on Thursday over the Panthers (1-7).

Senior Elise Sommer led the Cardinals with 13 points, but the Panthers’ Taylor Kuenen was the top scorer overall with 15.

With the win, L-A finished 1-1 in tournament play while Pine Island was 0-2.

Cotter 77, Worthington 66

The Ramblers (9-2) handed the Trojans (5-2) just their second loss of the season by an 11-point margin, despite Worthington being in Class AAA and Cotter being in Class AA.

Senior Sofia Sandcork led all scorers with 29 points for Cotter, with fellow senior Megan Morgan surpassing the 20-point plateau as well with 24 points. Senior Sera Speltz also hit double digits with 11 points.

Worthington’s top scorer was Tarren Spartz with 13 points.

Worthington went 0-1 in the tournament, while Cotter was a perfect 3-0.

Onalaska Luther 64, Alma/Pepin 27

In Thursday’s first action of the day, Luther (7-3) thumped the Eagles (3-8) by 37 points.

The Knights were led by Brianna Zenke’s 18-point performance, while the Eagles’ top scorer was a tie between Emma Myren and Shaylee Noel with five points apiece.

Luther finished 2-0 in the Holiday Classic, while Alma/Pepin went 0-2.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

