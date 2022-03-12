High school basketball: Winona boys move on with 10-point playoff win

Winona's boys basketball team picked up a Section 1AAA semifinal road win on Saturday night, as the three-seed Winhawks (18-10) pulled off a 62-52 upset over two-seed Stewartville (20-8).
Though the Winhawks players may not have considered it an upset at all.
“I think that made a couple guys a little upset," head coach Kyle Martin said after the team's Tuesday quarterfinal win over Byron. "They believe they’re better than that three-seed."
Winhawks senior Jasper Hedin led all scorers with 30 points in the victory.
With the win, Winona advances to a section final matchup against one-seed Austin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Austin and Winona are familiar foes, as Big 9 Conference rivals. The Packers won 55-48 in Winona on January 11 and 83-76 in Austin on February 18, though Hedin missed the second matchup with an injury.
IN PHOTOS: Winhawks defend home court with win over Byron
Cassellius with the D
Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (0) and the rest of the Winhawk team play great defense giving up only 8 points in the first half of Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Scharmach at the line
Winona Senior High's Shane Scharmach releases a free throw attempt during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Winhawk Student Section
The Winona Senior High student section enjoys tournament basketball action during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School. The Winhawks went on to defeat the Bears by a score of 55-42.
Craig Johnson
Cassellius looks to make a pass
Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (0) looks to make a pass to a teammate during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Hedin attacks the rim
Winona Senior High's Jasper Hedin (10) drives to the rim for a layup attempt during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Butenhoff looks to score
Winona Senior High's Brandon Butenhoff (4) looks to score during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Scharmach draws contact in the lane
Winona Senior High's Shane Scharmach draws a lot of attention as he drives to the rim during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Winter draws a crowd and a foul in the lane
Winona Senior High's Marcus Winter (12) drives through a crowd in the lane for a layup during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Hedin flies high for the rebound
Winona Senior High's Jasper Hedin (10) flies high in the air to grab a rebound during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Butenhoff for three
Winona Senior High's Brandon Butenhoff (4) fires a three during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Shane Scharmach layup
Winona senior Shane Scharmach rises up for a reverse layup in the Winhawks' 55-42 playoff win over Byron on Tuesday.
Craig Johnson
Winona Daily News
Cassellius drives to the basket
Winona Senior High's Bryan Cassellius (0) drives in for a layup during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Hedin defended at the rim
Winona Senior High's Jasper Hedin (10) attacks the rim during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Scharmach at the line
Winona Senior High's Shane Scharmach lines up a free throw during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Hedin with the cross court pass
Winona Senior High's Jasper Hedin (10) makes a cross court pass to a teammate during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Scharmach slides in for a layup
Winona Senior High's Shane Scharmach (5) glides into the lane for a layup attempt during Tuesday's MSHSL Section 1AAA quarterfinal game against Byron on March 8, 2022, at Winona Senior High School.
Craig Johnson
Andrew Tucker can be reached at
andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!