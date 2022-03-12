High school basketball: Winona boys move on with 10-point playoff win

Winona's boys basketball team picked up a Section 1AAA semifinal road win on Saturday night, as the three-seed Winhawks (18-10) pulled off a 62-52 upset over two-seed Stewartville (20-8).

Though the Winhawks players may not have considered it an upset at all.

“I think that made a couple guys a little upset," head coach Kyle Martin said after the team's Tuesday quarterfinal win over Byron. "They believe they’re better than that three-seed."

Winhawks senior Jasper Hedin led all scorers with 30 points in the victory.

With the win, Winona advances to a section final matchup against one-seed Austin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Austin and Winona are familiar foes, as Big 9 Conference rivals. The Packers won 55-48 in Winona on January 11 and 83-76 in Austin on February 18, though Hedin missed the second matchup with an injury.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.