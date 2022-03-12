 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
WINONA 52, STEWARTVILLE 52

High school basketball: Winona boys move on with 10-point playoff win

  • 0

Winona's boys basketball team picked up a Section 1AAA semifinal road win on Saturday night, as the three-seed Winhawks (18-10) pulled off a 62-52 upset over two-seed Stewartville (20-8).

Though the Winhawks players may not have considered it an upset at all. 

“I think that made a couple guys a little upset," head coach Kyle Martin said after the team's Tuesday quarterfinal win over Byron. "They believe they’re better than that three-seed."

Winhawks senior Jasper Hedin led all scorers with 30 points in the victory. 

With the win, Winona advances to a section final matchup against one-seed Austin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. 

Austin and Winona are familiar foes, as Big 9 Conference rivals. The Packers won 55-48 in Winona on January 11 and 83-76 in Austin on February 18, though Hedin missed the second matchup with an injury.

Jasper Hedin mug

Hedin

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News