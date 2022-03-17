High school basketball: Winhawks boys aim to end drought in Friday's section final

On paper, the Winona boys basketball team pulled off an upset last Saturday.

The three-seeded Winhawks hit the road and beat two-seed Stewartville 62-52, but to Winona’s players, their self-confidence means that they do not see themselves as an underdog story.

“We kind of felt a little bit slighted to get that three seed, and it’s motivated a lot of us to prove that’s not where we want to be, we want to be the best team,” senior Jasper Hedin said.

Winona will have another chance to prove they are the top dogs on Friday night when the team travels to the Rochester Mayo Civic Center Arena to take on one-seed Austin at 8 p.m. in a section final matchup.

The Civic Center is a larger venue than the high school gyms the Winhawks spent most of the season playing in, so the team spent a couple days of practice in the McCown Gymnasium on the campus of Winona State in order to acclimate themselves to an unusual atmosphere.

“We thought it’d replicate the Civic Center pretty well,” head coach Kyle Martin said. “Specifically that depth behind the basket. We don’t get that in our gym.”

As far as their opponent goes, Winona will not need much acclimation; Austin is a Big 9 Conference rival that WSHS has already played twice this year so far.

The Packers defeated the Winhawks both times this season, and have won all 24 matchups between the two teams since the start of the 2011-12 season.

However, both of this year’s games have been close calls.

On Jan. 11, Austin won a 55-48 game in Winona, but the Winhawks trailed by only three points with 48 seconds left before four Packers free throws sealed the win. In their regular season rematch on Feb. 18, the two squads went to overtime tied 71-71, but the Packers won 83-76 in the extra period.

The second meeting came with Winona’s top player Hedin sidelined with a leg injury, and with the senior leader back now, it gives the team plenty of hope that the stars have aligned for a streak-snapping victory.

“We’re excited to put it all together Friday, put him in there and see what we can accomplish,” Martin said.

That Feb. 18 game was the second-highest single game score for both teams, and in a matchup of teams that like to apply defensive pressure to force fast-break transition buckets, the section final matchup will likely be a high-scoring affair as well.

In that stylistically-similar chess match the key will be turnovers, with Winona aiming to force more and give up less than in their previous games against Austin.

“The biggest thing for us is just taking care of the ball, we turned it over a lot. I’d say both times, wasted possessions killed us,” senior Shane Scharmach said.

There are more than just conference bragging rights on the line, of course, with the winner heading to the Twin Cities for next week’s state tournament.

While that is a common occurrence for the Packers, who have qualified for state seven times in the past decade, making state would end a long drought for the Winhawks.

The Winona boys have not made state since the 2009-10 season, and much like this year’s team wants to prove they are better than their section seeding, they also want to be the team to finally make it back to the big dance.

“I know that’s something I’ve been telling people. It’s been so long since the Winona boys have been to state, it would be great to be part of that group,” junior Bryan Cassellius said.

