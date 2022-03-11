 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MSHSL BOYS BASKETBALL

High school basketball: Saturday's section semifinal previews

Villafan defended by Bjerke-Weiser

Lewiston-Altura senior Zac Villafan (3) is defended by LaCrescent-Hokah junior Noah Bjerke-Wieser (2) during Monday's MSHSL Section 1AA tournament game on March 7, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester, MN.

 Craig Johnson

A trio of boys basketball teams are still alive, with all three playing on Saturday in the MSHSL’s section semifinals.

Section 1AA

(5) Lewiston-Altura vs (1) Caledonia

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium in Rochester.

THIS YEAR: Lewiston-Altura went 20-8 overall and 10-5 in Three Rivers Conference play to place second in the six-team TRC West division. Caledonia went 25-1 overall and 12-0 to win the five-team Three Rivers Conference East division, with the best overall record of either division.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Cardinals won their first playoff game at home in a 54-37 win over (12) Dover-Eyota, then pulled off an upset in the section quarterfinals, beating (4) La Crescent-Hokah 75-57 in Rochester on Tuesday. Caledonia had a first round bye, then handily beat (8) Triton 70-53 on Tuesday in Rochester.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Caledonia beat L-A 83-56 in the section quarterfinals in 2016-17.

SCORING AVERAGES: L-A averages 68.8 points per game while allowing 53.9 per game. Caledonia scores 75.7 and allows 54.9.

UP NEXT: A section final matchup against the winner of (2) P-E-M and (3) Lake City on March 17 at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: Caledonia beat L-A 83-57 on Jan. 17 in Caledonia in the teams’ only regular season meeting, though the Cardinals were without their second-best player senior Collin Bonow. Caledonia’s only loss all year was a Feb. 7 game in Wisconsin Dells against DeForest, one of the top teams in Wisconsin’s second-largest division.

Section 1A

(2) Rushford-Peterson vs (3) Goodhue

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, March 12 at 6:30 at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium.

THIS YEAR: R-P went 22-4 overall and 10-3 in Three Rivers Conference play, finishing second in the five-team Three Rivers East. Goodhue went 22-6 and 10-6 the Hiawatha Valley League, finishing fourth in the nine-team conference.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Trojans won a first-round matchup 59-35 over (15) Schaeffer Academy, then followed up with a 53-42 win over (7) Southland in the section quarterfinals on Wednesday. Goodhue beat (14) Bethlehem Academy 76-34, then won their section semifinal 47-39 against (6) Lyle-Pacelli on Wednesday.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Goodhue beat the Trojans in a 40-37 double-overtime section final in the 2016-17 season.

SCORING AVERAGES: R-P averaged 59.9 points per game while allowing 42.9 per game. Goodhue scores 58.8 and allows 45.9.

UP NEXT: A section final matchup against the winner of (1) Hayfield and (4) Spring Grove on March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams come into the game riding long winning streaks, with R-P winning 12 games in a row and Goodhue at nine in a row.

Section 1AAA

(3) Winona at (2) Stewartville

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at SHS.

THIS YEAR: Winona went 17-10 and 13-9 in Big 9 Conference play to finish fourth in the 12-team league. Stewartville went 20-7 overall and 14-2 in conference to finish tied for first with Lake City in the nine-team Hiawatha Valley League.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Winona beat (6) Byron 55-42 in a section quarterfinal on Tuesday. Stewartville defeated (7) Faribault 65-34 in the quarterfinals.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: Winona won 62-60 in the first round in the 2016-17 season.

SCORING AVERAGES: W averages 59.7 points per game while allowing 54.1 per game. The Tigers score 63.9 and allow 49.4.

UP NEXT: A section final matchup against the winner of a matchup between (1) Austin and (4) Kasson-Mantorville on March 18 at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: This is Stewartville’s first season in Class AAA since 2016-17, playing the past four years at AA. Coincidentally, the Tigers’ last postseason game in Section 1AAA prior to this year was a 62-60 loss to Winona. While the Tigers’ 20-7 record is better than Winona’s 17-10 mark, many of Stewartville’s conference games came against AA and A teams, while the Winhawks played a number of AAAA teams, along with AAA foes.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

