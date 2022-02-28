 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High school basketball playoff preview for week of Feb. 28

Ekern with the drive

Rushford-Peterson's Ellie Ekern (30) drives to the basket during Thursday's MSHSL Section 1A game against Spring Grove on February 24, 2022, at Rushford-Peterson High School.

 Craig Johnson

There are eight playoff basketball games featuring Winona area teams scheduled this week so far, with a chance for more if the teams are able to survive and advance.

WIAA Division 3

BOYS

(11) Adams-Friendship at (6) G-E-T

WHEN: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

THIS YEAR: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau went 11-13 overall, and 6-6 in Coulee Conference play to place fourth out of seven teams. Adams-Friendship went 8-16 and 4-6 to take fourth out of six teams in the South Central Conference.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams have not met up in the last five years of postseason play.

SCORING AVERAGES: G-E-T averages 62.4 points per game while allowing 68.2 per game. A-F scores 41.8 and allows 51.0.

UP NEXT: A regional semifinal matchup on the road against (3) Elk Mound on March 4.

NOTEWORTHY: The Red Hawks are aiming for their first playoff win since an 88-46 victory over Nekoosa in 2020. A-F picked up pair of wins in last year’s postseason, beating Baraboo and Mauston before losing in the regional final against Wisconsin Dells 53-48. G-E-T boasts one of the top scorers in the state, as sophomore Cody Schmitz averaged 30.6 points per game across 24 regular season contests.

WIAA Division 4

BOYS

(9) C-FC at (8) Fennimore

WHEN: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m.

THIS YEAR: Cochrane-Fountain City went 11-13 overall, and 9-6 in Dairyland Conference play, taking fourth of six teams in the Large division. Fennimore went 11-13, and 7-7 in the SWAL to place fifth of eight teams.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: C-FC beat Fennimore 54-34 in the regional final in the 2016-17 season.

SCORING AVERAGES: CFC averages 54.2 points per game while allowing 51.4 per game. Fennimore scores 54.5 and allows 53.8.

UP NEXT: A regional semifinal matchup on the road against (1) Mineral Point on March 4.

NOTEWORTHY: C-FC has not won a playoff game since picking up a 60-52 on road over Caddot on Feb. 27, 2018. Fennimore won a regional title last year by beating Wisconsin Heights and River Ridge, though they lost in the first sectional round against eventual state runner-up Prairie School. The two teams ended their regular seasons on different notes as C-FC lost four in a row, while Fennimore won its final game.

MSHSL Section 1A

GIRLS

(6) Rushford-Peterson vs (3) Grand Meadow

WHEN AND WHERE: Tuesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium in Rochester.

THIS YEAR: R-P went 12-15 overall, 3-10 in Three Rivers Conference play to rank fourth out of five teams in the East division. GM was 21-6, and 13-2 in Southeast Conference play to finish second out of five in the West division.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Trojans beat (11) Spring Grove 44-41 at home on Thursday, while Grand Meadow beat (14) Lyle/Pacelli 62-23 at home on Thursday.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: GM won 63-26 in the section quarterfinals of the 2018-19 season.

SCORING AVERAGES: RP averages 48.9 points per game while allowing 51.5 per game. GM scores 55.1 and allows 35.4.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal matchup against the winner of (2) Kingsland and (7) Fillmore Central on March 5 at 6:30 at the Mayo Civic Center Auditorium in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: The last time Rushford-Peterson made the sectional quarterfinals was in 2019, when they lost to Grand Meadow. GM has won six games in a row, while the Trojans bounced back from a loss in the season finale with their first postseason win.

BOYS

(2) Rushford-Peterson

OPPONENT: The winner of a Tuesday matchup between (15) Schaeffer Academy and (18) Houston.

WHEN AND WHERE: Thursday, March 3, 7 p.m. at Rushford-Peterson High School.

THIS YEAR: The Trojans went 20-4 overall and 10-3 in Three Rivers Conference play to finish second out of five in the Three Rivers East division.

SCORING AVERAGES: R-P scores 60.2 points per game and allows 43.2 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: The Trojans have been red hot to finish the season, building up a 10-win streak. The top seed in the section is Hayfield, the defending Class A state champ with a 25-2 record, though the Trojans won a 51-47 matchup between the two teams in Rushford on Dec. 9.

MSHSL Section 1AA

GIRLS

(3) Cotter vs (6) Plainview-Elgin-Millville

WHEN AND WHERE: Tuesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

THIS YEAR: Cotter went 20-4 overall and 12-1 in conference play to take first place of five in Three Rivers Conference East division. P-E-M was 18-8 and 9-4 in conference to rank second in the Three Rivers West division.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Cotter won 66-26 at home against (14) Triton on Thursday. P-E-M won 67-32 at home against (11) Lewiston-Altura on Thursday.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: In the 2016-17 season, Cotter won 54-52 in the section quarterfinals.

SCORING AVERAGES: C averages 66.7 points per game while allowing 47.8 per game. P-E-M scores 59.5 and allows 49.8.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal matchup against the winner of (2) Rochester Lourdes and (7) Caledonia on March 5 at 7:30 at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: Cotter won a home regular season matchup against the Bulldogs 61-51 on Jan. 4, handing P-E-M its second loss of the year. Ever since winning the 2015-16 state title, P-E-M has won one playoff game every season, but never two. Cotter made the section semifinals last season, but lost 67-46 against Lake City once they got there.

BOYS

(12) Dover-Eyota at (5) Lewiston-Altura

WHEN: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

THIS YEAR: L-A went 18-8 and 10-5 in Three Rivers Conference play to take second place out of six teams in the Three Rivers West division. D-E went 6-20 and 5-10 in conference, good for fourth in the Three Rivers West.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams have not met up in the last five years of postseason play.

SCORING AVERAGES: LA averages 69.2 points per game while allowing 54.5. Dover-Eyota scores 51.8 and allows 63.

UP NEXT: A section quarterfinal matchup against the winner of (4) La Crescent-Hokah and (13) Cotter on March 7 at 7:30 at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: L-A swept the regular season series against the Eagles, winning 82-49 on Dec. 17 in Eyota and 76-40 on Feb. 18 in Lewiston.

(13) Cotter at (4) La Crescent-Hokah

WHEN: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

THIS YEAR: Cotter was 7-19 overall and 2-12 in conference play to take fifth of five teams in the Three Rivers East division. LC-H went 16-7 and 10-4 in conference to place third in the Three Rivers East.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams have not met up in the last five years of postseason play.

SCORING AVERAGES: C averages 44.9 points per game while allowing 60.1. The Lancers score 62.2 and allow 54.3.

UP NEXT: A section quarterfinal matchup against the winner of (5) Lewiston-Altura and (12) Dover-Eyota on March 7 at 7:30 at the Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester.

NOTEWORTHY: LC-H swept the regular season series with a 73-36 win in La Crescent on Dec. 7 and a 68-45 win in Winona on Feb. 10. Cotter won three of its last five games of the regular season, while La Crescent lost three of its last four. LC-H is seeking its first playoff win since 2018-19, while Cotter is seeking its first since a 43-39 road win over Chatfield on Feb. 28, 2013.

MSHSL Section 1AAA

GIRLS

(7) Winona at (2) Stewartville

WHEN: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

THIS YEAR: Winona went 3-22 overall and 3-19 in conference to take 10th in the 12-team Big 9 Conference. Stewartville was 17-8, going 12-4 to place third in the nine-team Hiawatha Valley League.

RECENT PLAYOFF MATCHUPS: The two teams have not met up in the last five years of postseason play.

SCORING AVERAGES: Winona averages 34.6 points per game while allowing 56.4 per game. Stewartville scores 67.8 and allows 55.3.

UP NEXT: A section semifinal matchup against the winner of (3) Red Wing and (6) Albert Lea on March 5 at the home gym of the higher seed.

NOTEWORTHY: Winona has an 11-game losing streak heading into postseason play. Stewartville, meanwhile, has won four straight. This is the first year since 2016-17 that Stewartville has been in Class AAA after spending the past four seasons in Class AA.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Related to this story

