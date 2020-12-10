High school basketball: Pirates counting on talented junior class

Jesse Cyrus has been a busy man these last few months.
He became the Cochrane-Fountain City head football coach just two weeks before the season was originally slated to start and helped the Pirates navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. And now he is trying to do the same thing for the C-FC boys basketball team as he enters his third season at the helm.
"It's been a crazy year," Cyrus said with a laugh.
Of course, it's anybody's guess how the basketball season will turn out, but one thing Cyrus does know is that he can count on a talented junior class in the forms of Ethan Hunger, Aidan Schmidtknecht, Tristan Ostrem, Matthew Bjorge and Austin Becker. Those five combined for 56 of the Pirates' 62 points to help C-FC notch its first win of the season with a 62-46 victory over Augusta on Tuesday.
"We have a great group," said Cyrus. "That junior class is huge. We have a good senior leading us in Michael Bissen, I mean he knows more than me half the time. He's a smart kid and then to have those juniors follow, they know how to play with one another. It's just a fun group."
That junior class took their lumps last year as sophomores for a Pirates squad that finished 4-19. But the flashes of potential were evident, as they finished the season as four of their top five scorers with Hunger leading the way at 9.3 points per game and Ostrem second at just under eight points (7.6 ppg), according to Wissports.net. That's why they have such high expectations for themselves.
Support Local Journalism
"Our goal is to make a deep playoff run this season," Hunger said. "If we get experience with the playoffs then making it to state and going all the way would be so much easier next year. Who knows? Maybe we can make it this year."
The Pirates are going to hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball, sporting a 1-3-1 trap zone that utilizes their strengths: length and quickness. Something that was on full display Tuesday when they forced an eye-popping 33 Augusta turnovers.
"We definitely aren't big," Becker said with a chuckle. "But the long arms really help with our zone. We are able to put pressure on and force sloppy passes that lead into our offense."
Hunger is especially effective up top as the chaser, using his long arms and his 6-foot-4 lanky frame to pester opponents into turnovers. It's a role he thoroughly enjoys.
"That's my favorite, that's where I get all my steals," Hunger said. "I can pester everyone. I like to get in people's heads."
The offense has had a bit of a slow start to the season, but it's not because of a lack of good looks or the inability to effectively run the offense, as was the case Tuesday, when the Pirates had plenty of quality opportunities but just had a hard time getting them to fall. That's expected considering the pandemic has limited most in their ability to get into the gym. But Cyrus and the Pirates think it's only a matter of time until their offense catches up with their defense. And when that happens, watch out.
“We just have to finish, and a lot of that is that it’s only game No. 2," Cyrus said. "We just have to keep getting better and get into that game mode. With this crazy season you aren’t sure what’s going to happen. It takes time, and we just have to get comfortable.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!