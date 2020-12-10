High school basketball: Pirates counting on talented junior class

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our goal is to make a deep playoff run this season," Hunger said. "If we get experience with the playoffs then making it to state and going all the way would be so much easier next year. Who knows? Maybe we can make it this year."

The Pirates are going to hang their hat on the defensive side of the ball, sporting a 1-3-1 trap zone that utilizes their strengths: length and quickness. Something that was on full display Tuesday when they forced an eye-popping 33 Augusta turnovers.

"We definitely aren't big," Becker said with a chuckle. "But the long arms really help with our zone. We are able to put pressure on and force sloppy passes that lead into our offense."

Hunger is especially effective up top as the chaser, using his long arms and his 6-foot-4 lanky frame to pester opponents into turnovers. It's a role he thoroughly enjoys.

"That's my favorite, that's where I get all my steals," Hunger said. "I can pester everyone. I like to get in people's heads."